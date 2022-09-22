BTS to perform ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan; here’s how the ARMY can watch it live

BTS is all set to perform live at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15. The K-pop band’s performance will be streamed live. While their ‘Yet To Come’ concert will be aired on South Korean TV Channels, it will also be streamed live for free. Continue reading to know how the ARMY can watch the concert.

South Korea’s popular boy band BTS is scheduled to perform live in Busan with their ‘Yet To Come’ concert. The band’s performance will not only be aired on the South Korean television channels but will also be live-streamed for free on the Korean mobile app and web platform Weverse, on October 15.

The K-pop sensation’s free ‘Yet To Come’ concert will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. It is being held in support of the South Korean city's quest to host the World City Expo in 2030, an international exhibition.

The K-pop titans’ music label Big Hit Music revealed the date and venue of their concert along with the information that the concert will also be live-streamed for free on BTS' official Weverse page for the ARMY. It will be live-streamed on October 15 on the Weverse. The concert will be aired from 6 pm KST with subtitles in eight languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin and Japanese.

Early this month, Big Hit Music revealed that the concert's location had been changed from the Ilgwang Special Stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. This came in after the organisers faced criticism for alleged poor planning. The original venue reportedly had potential safety risks, lack of sectioning, and lack of adequate facilities for large crowds, among other reasons.

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands who are reportedly inspired by black music, with RM and Suga, having their background in underground music. In contrast to other K-pop groups, the boy band have always communicated and engaged with their fans through social media that have added to their popularity.

The seven-member band, comprising V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook, have a worldwide fandom. Apart from their fans in South Korea, the band is hugely popular in the United States of America, and in India as well.