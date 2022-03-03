Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS: Jungkook gets President’s Award; completes graduation from Global Cyber University

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    The youngest member of K-pop sensation BTS, Jeon Jungkook, has completed his graduation. He was also awarded the President’s award.

    BTS’ Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member of the all-boy band. This K-pop sensation is known to be an all-rounder whether it is music, sports or education, Jungkook knows how to excel in every field and comes out with flying colours each time. His recent feat is from the field of education. The 24-year-old has completed his graduation from Global Cyber Security. If that was not enough, his feat also includes him being awarded the university’s highest honour – the President’s Award.

    BTS’s Jungkook was studying at the Global Cyber University’s Broadcasting and Entertainment department. Although he was unable to attend his graduation ceremony but sent out a video to accept the President’s Award.

    In his video, he thanked the President, faculty and the professors from his university. He also extended his congratulations to other students who completed their graduation.

    Jungkook graduated from the same university where his fellow band members Jimin and V (Kim Taehyung) had also studied. They completed their course in Entertainment and Media in August 2020 and were also awarded the President’s Award.

    For the unversed, Jungkook, who enjoys a massive international fan following, once wanted to pursue a career in badminton, and not in music. But when he saw the live performance of Big Bang's G-Dragon, things changed for him and he decided to audition for Superstar K.

