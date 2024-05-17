'Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on

Govinda reveals how Salman Khan persuaded him to step aside from 'Judwaa.' Despite this, their camaraderie remains strong, evident in their collaboration in 'Partner'

In a recent revelation, Govinda, a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry known for his numerous hits such as 'Coolie No 1,' 'Raja Babu,' and 'Hero No 1,' shared an intriguing anecdote about his involvement with the 1997 film 'Judwaa.' Govinda, who was initially cast as the lead in the film directed by David Dhawan, disclosed that Salman Khan, another Bollywood heavyweight, approached him late at night with an unusual request.

According to Govinda, Salman Khan contacted him during the wee hours and urged him to step down from the project, offering to take over the role instead. Salman expressed his desire to star in the film, insisting that the director and producer, David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, should also support this decision. Respectfully acknowledging Salman's request, Govinda agreed to withdraw from the project, paving the way for Salman to portray a double role in what turned out to be a significant milestone in his early career.

Govinda's revelation, which resurfaced on Reddit, sparked curiosity among fans regarding Salman Khan's influence in the industry, especially considering that Salman was not yet the towering figure he is today during that time. Some speculated that Salman's lineage, being the son of renowned Bollywood writer Salim Khan, might have contributed to his sway in the industry. Others expressed surprise at the casting decision, feeling that Govinda might have been a more natural fit for the role in 'Judwaa.'

Despite this incident, there was no discord between Govinda and Salman, as evidenced by their collaboration in the 2007 hit film 'Partner,' also directed by David Dhawan. Their camaraderie extends beyond the screen, with their playful banter often delighting audiences during public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan's upcoming projects have undergone some changes. While he was initially gearing up for Karan Johar's 'The Bull,' creative differences led to the shelving of the film. Currently, Salman is immersed in his work on 'Sikander,' where he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, renowned for his film 'Ghajini.'

