Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on

    Govinda reveals how Salman Khan persuaded him to step aside from 'Judwaa.' Despite this, their camaraderie remains strong, evident in their collaboration in 'Partner'

    Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 17, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    In a recent revelation, Govinda, a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry known for his numerous hits such as 'Coolie No 1,' 'Raja Babu,' and 'Hero No 1,' shared an intriguing anecdote about his involvement with the 1997 film 'Judwaa.' Govinda, who was initially cast as the lead in the film directed by David Dhawan, disclosed that Salman Khan, another Bollywood heavyweight, approached him late at night with an unusual request.

    Govinda claiming that Salman threw him out of Judwaa
    byu/InterestingName9026 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    According to Govinda, Salman Khan contacted him during the wee hours and urged him to step down from the project, offering to take over the role instead. Salman expressed his desire to star in the film, insisting that the director and producer, David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, should also support this decision. Respectfully acknowledging Salman's request, Govinda agreed to withdraw from the project, paving the way for Salman to portray a double role in what turned out to be a significant milestone in his early career.

    Govinda's revelation, which resurfaced on Reddit, sparked curiosity among fans regarding Salman Khan's influence in the industry, especially considering that Salman was not yet the towering figure he is today during that time. Some speculated that Salman's lineage, being the son of renowned Bollywood writer Salim Khan, might have contributed to his sway in the industry. Others expressed surprise at the casting decision, feeling that Govinda might have been a more natural fit for the role in 'Judwaa.'

    Despite this incident, there was no discord between Govinda and Salman, as evidenced by their collaboration in the 2007 hit film 'Partner,' also directed by David Dhawan. Their camaraderie extends beyond the screen, with their playful banter often delighting audiences during public appearances.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan's upcoming projects have undergone some changes. While he was initially gearing up for Karan Johar's 'The Bull,' creative differences led to the shelving of the film. Currently, Salman is immersed in his work on 'Sikander,' where he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, renowned for his film 'Ghajini.'

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations ATG

    Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever' RKK

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever'

    Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets RBA

    'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets

    Bridgerton 3 Part 1: When, where, how many episodes does the historical romance series have? Details here RKK

    Bridgerton 3 Part 1: When, where, how many episodes does the historical romance series have? Details here

    Recent Stories

    7 inspiring statements by Virat Kohli RKK

    7 inspiring statements by Virat Kohli

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9000 Cr required for benefits to 16000 retiring employees this year anr

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9,000 cr required for benefits to 16,000 retiring employees this year

    Banita Sandhu is playing THIS role in 'Bridgerton 3' RKK

    Banita Sandhu is playing THIS role in 'Bridgerton 3'

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Uproar after AAP MP struggles to walk after returning from medical test (WATCH) snt

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Outrage ensues AAP MP struggles to walk after returning from medical test (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon