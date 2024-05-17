Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

    MrBeast has challenged T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar Dua to a boxing match, escalating their YouTube rivalry. Announcing the challenge on May 16, MrBeast highlighted their 6 million subscriber gap. Fans are excited, especially given MrBeast's recent fitness journey and training with Logan Paul, as he aims to surpass T-Series in subscribers

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 17, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    In an unexpected twist in the ongoing YouTube rivalry, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has challenged Bhushan Kumar Dua, the CEO of Indian music label T-Series, to a boxing match. This unusual challenge was issued by MrBeast on May 16 through a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he highlighted the subscriber gap between his channel and T-Series, currently standing at 6 million.

    "I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match," MrBeast wrote, in a post that quickly garnered over 10,000 likes and more than 200,000 views.

    Who is Bhushan Kumar Dua?

    Bhushan Kumar Dua is the managing director and chairman of T-Series, a position he took over in 1997 following the death of his father, Gulshan Kumar. Bhushan has since established himself as a prominent music producer and film director, known for successful projects like “Tum Bin,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” and “Patiala House.”

    Fan Reactions and Training Regimens

    The challenge has sparked significant excitement among MrBeast’s fanbase, especially in light of his recent training sessions with Logan Paul, another high-profile YouTuber and influencer-boxer. Logan Paul was preparing for his own bout against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in 2023, and his collaboration with MrBeast has only fueled the enthusiasm of MrBeast's supporters.

    MrBeast has been quite transparent about his fitness journey. He has shared that he has been "lifting religiously" for the past ten months, during which he reduced his body fat from 40% to 20%.

    “Woke up and realized I was obese, so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far,” he posted, alongside a before-and-after photo.

    ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck headed for DIVORCE? Here's what we know; Read on

    The Battle for YouTube Supremacy

    This proposed boxing match adds another layer to the ongoing battle for the title of YouTube’s most-subscribed channel. The rivalry dates back to 2019, when MrBeast supported PewDiePie in his subscriber count showdown against T-Series. Although PewDiePie eventually conceded the top spot to T-Series, MrBeast has since emerged as a formidable contender, surpassing many other creators to become the main rival to T-Series.

