    BTS's Suga loves Bhojpuri Bhajan on Lord Shiva? Here's what his Spotify account says

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    BTS' ARMY in India noticed a Bhojpuri song on Lord Shiva in Suga's Spotify account. This has left BTS' fans in split especialy from India.

    BTS fans across the globe are confused and surprised to see a Bhojpuri song from India seemingly about Lord Shiva spotted in Suga aka Min Yoongi’s Spotify account. Yes, it is true, Yoongi’s Spotify account features original and remix compositions that also had a song titled Suga Song.

    BTS' India fans are convinced that a desi ARMY has hacked into Suga’s Spotify account. Fans noticed that it is a new song released by the rapper; it is an Indian Bhojpuri song on Lord Shiva. 
     

    There were no credits mentioned, just mentioned Suga as the writer and producer; no further info about the song. The song’s added to his account has left Indian BTS fans in split. Fans worldwide on Twitter believe Suga's account has been hacked and a fan from India might be behind the activity.
     

    “Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there," a fan tweeted. “Y’all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man’s account real quick this is embarrassing," added another. 
     

    “This is kinda funny incident. Who did this? They added bhajan," a third fan said. Many also reached out to Spotify to get this fixed soon.

    On the other hand, Suga's song Stay Alive, sung by Jungkook, has been breaking records since its release. The song has entered the Top 3 on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart and debuted at No 95 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
     

