  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 8:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    International K-pop sensation BTS’ members have a whopping net worth. They celebrate a huge fan following on social media. Check out how much money they mint which will leave you pleasantly surprised.

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    K-pop sensation BTS, an all-boy band group, enjoys a massive popularity across the globe. The band’s song ‘Butter’ became a chartbuster in 2021. Fans of BTS from all over the world, including India, follow every little detail about its members. Recently, the K-pop band announced its World Tour in 2022 and since then, their fans have eagerly been waiting to see their live performance. If you are also one of many followers of the bad, you must read this article to know about their net worth.

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    Jin: Hailing from a wealthy and influential family, Jin’s net worth is approximately $20 million.

    ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    Suga: The second riches member of the all-boy band group is Suga. He has an estimated net worth of around $25 million dollars. The singer has produced and written over 70 songs.

    ALSO READ: From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    V: He goes down as one of the most loved and popular members of BTS. Kim Tae-Hyung, whose stage name is V, has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    J-Hope: He is the wealthiest member among all the BTS members. J-Hope’s net worth is roughly anything around $26 million.

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Jungkook: Before becoming the music sensation, Jungkook wanted to make a career in badminton, rather than music. Today’ his net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. 

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    RM: With over 130 songs that he has written so far, RM has an estimated net worth of roughly $22 million.

    ALSO READ: BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    Jimin: If media reports are to be believed then Jimin’s net worth is said to be somewhere near $20 million. He also proudly owns an apartment in one of South Korea’s most apartment, ‘Hannam’ apartment complex.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon look from Bachchhan Paandey Myra Devekar revealed drb

    Kriti Sanon’s look from Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Myra Devekar’, revealed

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson goes nude, flaunts her gold bracelets (Pictures) RCB

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's latest pictures are about Gold and New York

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Recent Stories

    Tension escalates as kindergarten in Ukraine s east is shelled Russia expels US diplomat gcw

    Tension escalates as kindergarten in Ukraine's east is shelled; Russia expels US diplomat

    Michael Masi sacked as Formula One race director over Abu Dhabi GP 2021 title-deciding row

    Michael Masi sacked as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP 2021 title-deciding row

    Punjab Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh s removal from CM post gcw

    Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Remarks uncalled Indian sources on Singapore PM s Nehru s India statement gcw

    'Remarks uncalled': Indian sources on Singapore PM's 'Nehru's India' statement

    Delhi Police recover IED in suspicious bag during search in Old Seemapuri gcw

    Delhi Police recover IED in suspicious bag during search in Old Seemapuri

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon