BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out

International K-pop sensation BTS’ members have a whopping net worth. They celebrate a huge fan following on social media. Check out how much money they mint which will leave you pleasantly surprised.

K-pop sensation BTS, an all-boy band group, enjoys a massive popularity across the globe. The band’s song ‘Butter’ became a chartbuster in 2021. Fans of BTS from all over the world, including India, follow every little detail about its members. Recently, the K-pop band announced its World Tour in 2022 and since then, their fans have eagerly been waiting to see their live performance. If you are also one of many followers of the bad, you must read this article to know about their net worth.

Jin: Hailing from a wealthy and influential family, Jin's net worth is approximately $20 million.

Suga: The second riches member of the all-boy band group is Suga. He has an estimated net worth of around $25 million dollars. The singer has produced and written over 70 songs.

V: He goes down as one of the most loved and popular members of BTS. Kim Tae-Hyung, whose stage name is V, has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

J-Hope: He is the wealthiest member among all the BTS members. J-Hope’s net worth is roughly anything around $26 million.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook: Before becoming the music sensation, Jungkook wanted to make a career in badminton, rather than music. Today’ his net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

Image Credit: Getty Images

RM: With over 130 songs that he has written so far, RM has an estimated net worth of roughly $22 million.