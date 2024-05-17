Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Baahubali: Crown of Blood REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga

    'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' shines because of the realistic animation created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan. The terrain and characters from Baahubali's universe are not compromised during the animation process, which is unusual among Indian animated programs.

    'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 17, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    In a genuinely spellbinding turn of events, the limitless universe of Mahishmati exposes new levels of depth and mystery as SS Rajamouli expertly delivers a prequel replete with heart-pounding action and riveting drama, pushing the narrative to new heights. 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is a profound and gripping prologue that meticulously weaves together the intricate destinies of Amarendra Baahubali, his formidable brother Bhallaladeva, and the shadows of Mahishmati's dark and twisted history, shedding light on untold secrets and unresolved mysteries that strike a deep chord with the saga's soul.

    This animated series of nine episodes, created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Shivangi Singh, and others, is more than just a visual pleasure. It tells a fast-paced story, led by a new approaching peril, Raktadeva, whose source of strength poses a serious threat to Sivagami Devi's empire.

    'Baahubali: Crown Of Blood' takes place several years before the events of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The familiar voice of Katappa, combined with classic sequences from the Baahubali films, acts as a recap. It seamlessly transitions to a time when Mahishmati's fate was shaken by a challenge unlike anything they had experienced before. The Sivagami grand court is besieged by diplomats from the Garuda Kingdom, who accuse Sivagami's warriors of stealing their holy treasure. They threaten her with war if she does not reciprocate.

    Also read: Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever'

    Meanwhile, Baahubali's gallant warriors are fighting a hard battle against Raktadeva's strategically superior army. As the thunderous march of a futuristic tank, spitting forth molten fury heralds a new wave of hazard, armed with a frightening rotor blade primed for destruction, Baahubali stands strong against the flood of overwhelming force, his spirit unaffected by the turmoil and noise of war's harsh reality.

    'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' shines because of the realistic animation created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan. The terrain and characters from Baahubali's universe are not compromised during the animation process, which is unusual among Indian animated programs. The pace of the plot, with its twists and turns, is aided by the different roles surrounding the protagonists.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on ATG

    'Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on

    Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations ATG

    Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever' RKK

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever'

    Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets RBA

    'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets

    Recent Stories

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today May 17 2024; Check anr

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Check

    Iceland to New Zealand: 7 most peaceful countries to visit in 2024 ATG EAI

    Iceland to New Zealand: 7 most peaceful countries to visit in 2024

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Essential Documents for Securing a Home Loan in India

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon