Baahubali: Crown of Blood REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga

In a genuinely spellbinding turn of events, the limitless universe of Mahishmati exposes new levels of depth and mystery as SS Rajamouli expertly delivers a prequel replete with heart-pounding action and riveting drama, pushing the narrative to new heights. 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is a profound and gripping prologue that meticulously weaves together the intricate destinies of Amarendra Baahubali, his formidable brother Bhallaladeva, and the shadows of Mahishmati's dark and twisted history, shedding light on untold secrets and unresolved mysteries that strike a deep chord with the saga's soul.

This animated series of nine episodes, created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Shivangi Singh, and others, is more than just a visual pleasure. It tells a fast-paced story, led by a new approaching peril, Raktadeva, whose source of strength poses a serious threat to Sivagami Devi's empire.

'Baahubali: Crown Of Blood' takes place several years before the events of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The familiar voice of Katappa, combined with classic sequences from the Baahubali films, acts as a recap. It seamlessly transitions to a time when Mahishmati's fate was shaken by a challenge unlike anything they had experienced before. The Sivagami grand court is besieged by diplomats from the Garuda Kingdom, who accuse Sivagami's warriors of stealing their holy treasure. They threaten her with war if she does not reciprocate.

Meanwhile, Baahubali's gallant warriors are fighting a hard battle against Raktadeva's strategically superior army. As the thunderous march of a futuristic tank, spitting forth molten fury heralds a new wave of hazard, armed with a frightening rotor blade primed for destruction, Baahubali stands strong against the flood of overwhelming force, his spirit unaffected by the turmoil and noise of war's harsh reality.

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' shines because of the realistic animation created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan. The terrain and characters from Baahubali's universe are not compromised during the animation process, which is unusual among Indian animated programs. The pace of the plot, with its twists and turns, is aided by the different roles surrounding the protagonists.

