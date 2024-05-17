Indian shuttlers shine at Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa advance to semifinals

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto, and Ashwini Ponnappa excel at the Thailand Open, advancing to the semifinals in thrilling matches that showcased their skill and determination.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok with a straight-game victory over Malaysians Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. The Indian men's doubles pair, ranked world No. 3, secured a comfortable 21-7 21-14 win in the quarterfinals of the Super 500 tournament. They are set to face Chinese Taipei's Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei in the next round.

In contrast, the women's doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a tough challenge, battling for one hour and 16 minutes to clinch a 21-15 21-23 21-19 victory over sixth-seeded South Koreans Lee Yu Lim and Shin Seung Chan. They will now meet top-seeded Thai pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam's impressive run ended with a 12-21 5-21 defeat against Thailand's fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

