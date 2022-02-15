From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous

K-pop artists have been ruling the world with their music. If you are a K-pop fan and follow bands such as BTS and Got7 these read about these six stars and know about their road to success.

Image: Jackson Wang, V/Instagram

Korean pop stars or K-pop stars have been gaining popularity the world over while also minting money with their music. Members of some popular bands such as K-pop, Got7, Itzy and TVXQ are enjoying international fame but did you know that for some of them to be a part of the brand did not come that easy? Check out the story of these six K-pop stars and how they became famous. ALSO READ: Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year

Image: V/Instagram

V from BTS: When he walked into an audition, BTS member V had hardly imagined that he would become so popular worldwide. He was accompanying a friend who was auditioning for the Big Hit Entertainment. V had only attended the audition because he wanted to support his friend. However, he decided to give an audition himself. To his surprise, he got selected while his friend who too auditioned for it, could not make it. ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook from BTS: As hard as it may sound, BTS’s Junkook never really wanted to make a career out of music. He rather wanted to peruse his career in badminton. Things changed for him when he saw Big Bang's G-Dragon performing the song Heartbreaker. Soon after that, Jungkook decided to audition for Superstar K, a Korean talent search but failed to impress any. However, he was noticed by many entertainment companies including Big Hit Entertainment with whom he chose to work because he thought RM, the rapper and future bandleader, was “so cool”.

Image: Jackson Wang/Instagram

Jackson Wang from Got7: Like his father, Jackson also wanted to become a pro fencer. It is a lesser-known fact that Jackson has even won an Asian Games gold medal. However, fate had different plans for him. A talent scout by the name of JYP Entertainment approached Jackson for his good looks. Jackson also agreed to work with the company, thinking BigBang was under JYP. He made his debut in the year 2014 with Got7 and continued to be with the talent scout for at least a decade.

Image: BamBam/Instagram

BamBam from Got7: Bambam hails from Thailand. Those who follow him would know that his mother was a ‘Rain’ fan. It was his mother from where he got his interest in Korean food, culture, and music. Bambam’s mother, in the year 2007, entered him in a contest where the winning prize was to win a dinner with Rain. He did not just win it but also got an opportunity to train with JYP Entertainment and later became a key member of Got7.

Image: Changmin/Instagram

Changmin from TVXQ member: It was on his mother’s insistence that Changmin became a K-pop singer. SM Entertainment had spotted Changmin while playing badminton. The company invited him but he refused since he did not wish to become a singer. However, his mother pushed him to go for it as she had her own personal interest in meeting K-pop queen BoA. That is how Changmin’s journey actually began.

Image: Ryujin/Instagram