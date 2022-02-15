  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    K-pop artists have been ruling the world with their music. If you are a K-pop fan and follow bands such as BTS and Got7 these read about these six stars and know about their road to success.

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: Jackson Wang, V/Instagram

    Korean pop stars or K-pop stars have been gaining popularity the world over while also minting money with their music. Members of some popular bands such as K-pop, Got7, Itzy and TVXQ are enjoying international fame but did you know that for some of them to be a part of the brand did not come that easy? Check out the story of these six K-pop stars and how they became famous.

    ALSO READ: Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: V/Instagram

    V from BTS: When he walked into an audition, BTS member V had hardly imagined that he would become so popular worldwide. He was accompanying a friend who was auditioning for the Big Hit Entertainment. V had only attended the audition because he wanted to support his friend. However, he decided to give an audition himself. To his surprise, he got selected while his friend who too auditioned for it, could not make it.

    ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Jungkook from BTS: As hard as it may sound, BTS’s Junkook never really wanted to make a career out of music. He rather wanted to peruse his career in badminton. Things changed for him when he saw Big Bang's G-Dragon performing the song Heartbreaker. Soon after that, Jungkook decided to audition for Superstar K, a Korean talent search but failed to impress any. However, he was noticed by many entertainment companies including Big Hit Entertainment with whom he chose to work because he thought RM, the rapper and future bandleader, was “so cool”.

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: Jackson Wang/Instagram

    Jackson Wang from Got7: Like his father, Jackson also wanted to become a pro fencer. It is a lesser-known fact that Jackson has even won an Asian Games gold medal. However, fate had different plans for him. A talent scout by the name of JYP Entertainment approached Jackson for his good looks. Jackson also agreed to work with the company, thinking BigBang was under JYP. He made his debut in the year 2014 with Got7 and continued to be with the talent scout for at least a decade.

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: BamBam/Instagram

    BamBam from Got7: Bambam hails from Thailand. Those who follow him would know that his mother was a ‘Rain’ fan. It was his mother from where he got his interest in Korean food, culture, and music. Bambam’s mother, in the year 2007, entered him in a contest where the winning prize was to win a dinner with Rain. He did not just win it but also got an opportunity to train with JYP Entertainment and later became a key member of Got7.

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: Changmin/Instagram

    Changmin from TVXQ member: It was on his mother’s insistence that Changmin became a K-pop singer. SM Entertainment had spotted Changmin while playing badminton. The company invited him but he refused since he did not wish to become a singer. However, his mother pushed him to go for it as she had her own personal interest in meeting K-pop queen BoA. That is how Changmin’s journey actually began.

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    Image: Ryujin/Instagram

    Ryujin from Itzy: Itzy member Ryujin has an exceptional story of becoming a famed K-pop singer. She was spotted by JYP Entertainment when she was on her way to the washroom while at a Got7 fan event.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay Pooja Hegde Beast song Arabic Kuthu now released watch drb

    Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Recent Stories

    Celeb Spotted Agastya Nanda to Aryan Khan Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor star kids rule Monday drb

    Celeb Spotted: Agastya Nanda to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, star kids rule Monday

    Exclusive Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on what Quran say on Hijab

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Exclusive: 'Context of Hijab has disappeared'

    Pastor with over 20 years of experience resigns after performing invalid baptisms-dnm

    Pastor with over 20 years of experience resigns after performing ‘invalid’ baptisms

    UP Election 2022: Yogi's garmi has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Yogi's ‘garmi’ has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav

    Exclusive Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaks to Asiane News on Hijab row

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Exclusive: 'There is a conspiracy to keep women confined in homes'

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon