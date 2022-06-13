Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend

Amit Kumar recently provided an update on the 'Kishore Kumar biopic' and added that it is in the scripting stage

For quite some time, rumours have circulated that a biography of iconic vocalist Kishore Kumar is in the works. However, there has been no current news on the subject. Anurag Basu was supposed to be directing the film, which would star Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Kishore Kumar.



Amit Kumar, the singer's son, has now provided an update. Amit Kumar revealed both good and bad news in an interview with ETimes. The good news is that a Kishore Kumar biopic will be made available to the public. The sad news is that Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor will no longer be part of the project.

When Madhubala's biography was brought up, he revealed his feelings. "Why not?" Amit Kumar responded when asked if a biography of Madhubala should be done. Biopic toh sab ka banta hai aajkal (Having a biopic done nowadays is extremely usual). We're also working on a biopic about my father." "No, now we'll produce it ourselves," he said when asked if it would be with Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor, as prior rumours claimed. We've started working on it."



He also said that he never asked Kishore Kumar about his four marriages, saying, "I never asked him." It has to do with his personal life. He had always desired to start a family. He was a man who cared about his family. It was merely that he had been misinterpreted. He buried his Morris Minor automobile in this home the day my parents separated. After his debut film as a hero, 'Andolan,' he purchased it with my mother. "Kishore Kumar!" exclaimed the crowd.



Kishore Kumar was not only a great vocalist, but also a great actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter, and scriptwriter. We remember him as an unskilled, prolific vocalist with incredible comic timing in front of the camera and odd demeanour. We still like listening to his music when we are sad, happy, or on a long journey, especially during the rainy season. Here are some amazing facts about our Kishoreda's colourful life.

1) When Kishoreda was a kid, his voice was very sharp, almost ear-splitting Yes, you heard it right, Kishore’s family members used to joke about his squeaky voice.

2) Did you know? Kishore did not answer a single question in his maths exams in 5th grade. Instead of solving the paper, he filled his answer sheet with jokes, little poems, doodles and smiley faces for his teacher.

3) In college, Kishore often used his bench in the classroom as a tabla. When his professor angrily told him to stop misusing time with antics like these, he said that music was how he planned to earn his living. During his college days, he was obsessed with his long black overcoat.



4) Kishoreda was well-known for his eccentricities, there are many such incidents to prove it. He once put up a signboard saying ‘Beware of Kishore’ on the door of his Warden Road flat. When a filmmaker didn't pay his fee, he allegedly kept shaving off parts of his moustache and hair till he was paid the entire remuneration. In another incident during his stay in Madhya Pradesh, he hung a board instead of his nameplate outside his home saying ‘Mental Hospital’.

5) The above point proves that Kishore was very particular about his fee, but very few know that he refused to take remuneration from Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray for singing in his masterpiece film Charulata in1964.

6) Kishore Kumar was an ardent fan of three people in particular. He was a devout fan of KL Saigal, Rabindranath Tagore and Hollywood actor-singer Danny Kaye. He hung their portraits in his Gaurikunj residence.

Jimmie Rodgers and Tex Morton influenced Kishore's yodelling style. Yodelling is a style of singing in which the singer's voice alternates between a regular and an exaggerated tone, as evidenced in songs such as Chala Jata Hoon Kisi Ki Dhun Mein, Zindagi Ek Safar, and others.