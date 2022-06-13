Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    Amit Kumar recently provided an update on the 'Kishore Kumar biopic' and added that it is in the scripting stage

    For quite some time, rumours have circulated that a biography of iconic vocalist Kishore Kumar is in the works. However, there has been no current news on the subject. Anurag Basu was supposed to be directing the film, which would star Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Kishore Kumar. 
     

    Amit Kumar, the singer's son, has now provided an update. Amit Kumar revealed both good and bad news in an interview with ETimes. The good news is that a Kishore Kumar biopic will be made available to the public. The sad news is that Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor will no longer be part of the project.

    When Madhubala's biography was brought up, he revealed his feelings. "Why not?" Amit Kumar responded when asked if a biography of Madhubala should be done. Biopic toh sab ka banta hai aajkal (Having a biopic done nowadays is extremely usual). We're also working on a biopic about my father." "No, now we'll produce it ourselves," he said when asked if it would be with Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor, as prior rumours claimed. We've started working on it."
     

    He also said that he never asked Kishore Kumar about his four marriages, saying, "I never asked him." It has to do with his personal life. He had always desired to start a family. He was a man who cared about his family. It was merely that he had been misinterpreted. He buried his Morris Minor automobile in this home the day my parents separated. After his debut film as a hero, 'Andolan,' he purchased it with my mother. "Kishore Kumar!" exclaimed the crowd.
     

    Kishore Kumar was not only a great vocalist, but also a great actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter, and scriptwriter. We remember him as an unskilled, prolific vocalist with incredible comic timing in front of the camera and odd demeanour. We still like listening to his music when we are sad, happy, or on a long journey, especially during the rainy season. Here are some amazing facts about our Kishoreda's colourful life.

    1) When Kishoreda was a kid, his voice was very sharp, almost ear-splitting Yes, you heard it right, Kishore’s family members used to joke about his squeaky voice.

    2) Did you know? Kishore did not answer a single question in his maths exams in 5th grade. Instead of solving the paper, he filled his answer sheet with jokes, little poems, doodles and smiley faces for his teacher.

    3) In college, Kishore often used his bench in the classroom as a tabla. When his professor angrily told him to stop misusing time with antics like these, he said that music was how he planned to earn his living. During his college days, he was obsessed with his long black overcoat.
     

    4) Kishoreda was well-known for his eccentricities, there are many such incidents to prove it. He once put up a signboard saying ‘Beware of Kishore’ on the door of his Warden Road flat.

    When a filmmaker didn't pay his fee, he allegedly kept shaving off parts of his moustache and hair till he was paid the entire remuneration.

    In another incident during his stay in Madhya Pradesh, he hung a board instead of his nameplate outside his home saying ‘Mental Hospital’.

    5) The above point proves that Kishore was very particular about his fee, but very few know that he refused to take remuneration from Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray for singing in his masterpiece film Charulata in1964.

    6) Kishore Kumar was an ardent fan of three people in particular. He was a devout fan of KL Saigal, Rabindranath Tagore and Hollywood actor-singer Danny Kaye. He hung their portraits in his Gaurikunj residence. 

    7) Jimmie Rodgers and Tex Morton influenced Kishore's yodelling style. Yodelling is a style of singing in which the singer's voice alternates between a regular and an exaggerated tone, as evidenced in songs such as Chala Jata Hoon Kisi Ki Dhun Mein, Zindagi Ek Safar, and others. Also Read: Sunday Box Office Report: Jurassic World Dominion collects Rs 14 cr on Sunday

    Kishore Kumar and his first wife, Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta, have a son named Amit Kumar. From 1950 to 1958, they were married. Following that, Kishore Kumar married Madhubala, Yogita Bali, and Leena Chandavarkar. Also Read: Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? Shakti Kapoor reacts to son’s alleged drug consumption

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 Teaser RBA

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra to play an important part drb

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar world wrestling entertainment?-ayh

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar?

    Video R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square RBA

    Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Gandhi on ED summons for Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons gcw

    'Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons': Priyanka Gandhi on ED summons for Rahul Gandhi

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool-ayh

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

    Congress Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate National Herald case latest updates gcw

    Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office, hundreds of party workers walk alongside

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 Teaser RBA

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

    HPBOSE Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board likely to announce class 10th, 12th results soon; Check dates here - adt

    HPBOSE Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board likely to announce class 10th, 12th results soon; Check dates here

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon