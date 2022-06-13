Sunday Box Office Report: Jurassic World Dominion collects Rs 14 cr on Sunday

Jurassic World Dominion to Janhit Mein Jaari, 777 Charlie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Samrat Prithviraj, take a look at the films’ box office collection on Sunday.

Sunday is always an important day for a film as its performance is mapped accordingly. Since it’s a holiday, the audience turnout on a Sunday is at its max, further deciding the fate of the film(s). This Sunday, the battle at the box office was largely between the three films that were released in the theatres on Friday - 'Janhit Mein Jaari', '777 Charlie' and 'Jurassic World Dominion'. According to the collection, the race at the box office on Sunday was won by ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ followed by '777 Charlie' and Nushrratt Bharuccha's film 'Janhit Mein' which proved to be the worst performer at the box office. Apart from these films, the box office struggle of Akshay Kumar’s 'Samrat Prithviraj' has continued while Karthik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' did a great job on the 24th day of release.

Janhit Mein Jaari: Director Jai Basantu Singh's debut film 'Janhit Mein Jari' failed to live up to the expectations of its producers on Sunday. The film did a business of Rs 43 lakhs on Friday and Rs 82 lakhs on Saturday. On Sunday, the collection of the film was expected to be around Rs 2 crore according to the same jump, but the film did not even do business of Rs 1 crore, as per initial figures. The Sunday collection of the film is said to be around Rs 94 lakh.

777 Charlie: Actor Rakshit Shetty's Kannada film '777 Charlie' did better than the film 'Janihit Mein Jaari'. Although the Hindi version of the film is not benefiting much due to the lack of promotion in the Hindi belt,, according to the initial figures, the film has collected Rs 9.50 crore in business on Sunday including all the languages. The film earned around Rs 14 crores while doing good business on Friday and Saturday also. The total collection of the film so far has been around Rs 23.50 crore.

Jurassic World Dominion: According to preliminary figures, the film 'Jurassic World Dominion' earned Rs 14 crore in India on Sunday including all the language versions. Accordingly, the total collection of the first weekend of the film has been Rs 37.54 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Director Anees Bazmee's Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continue to perform its best at the box office even in its fourth week. The film has earned a whopping Rs 3.80 crore on the fourth Sunday according to the initial figures. It also made a decent collection of Rs 3.01 crore on Saturday. The film's fourth-weekend collection stood at Rs 8.37 crore and with this, the net box office collection of the film has now gone up to Rs 171.52 crore.

