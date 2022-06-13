Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? Shakti Kapoor reacts to son’s alleged drug consumption
Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, was detained by the Bengaluru police on Sunday night in a drug case.
Image: Siddhanth Kapoor/Instagram
Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been taken into custody after a raid at a rave party in Bengaluru. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor's brother's name is among six people who allegedly consumed drugs. The 37-year-old actor has featured in films like 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Jazbaa' and the crime-thriller web series 'Bhaukaal'.
Siddhant Kapoor is also an actor just like his father Shakti Kapoor and sister Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has also worked as an assistant director in many Bollywood films such as the 2007 comedy 'Dhol', the 2007 horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', the 2006 comedy murder mystery 'Bhagam Bhag' and the 2006 comedy-drama 'Chup Chup Ke'. He marked his acting debut with Sanjay Gupta's film 'Shootout at Wadala' (2013) and then appeared in Anurag Kashyap's thriller film 'Ugly' (2014). Siddhanth is also a DJ and plays at parties across the country.
Meanwhile, when the media contacted Shakti Kapoor for his reaction to the drug case, he reportedly said, "I can only say one thing - it is not possible". It was while talking to ETimes that Shakti Kapoor denied that his son is taking drugs.
Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru cops from a hotel situated at MG Road on late Sunday night. The police had conducted a raid at the party, further taking drug samples of 35 people, reportedly. He, along with five others, was found to have allegedly consumed drugs.
While police have alleged that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs, it is not yet clear whether the six people who tested positive in the drug test, including the actor, had consumed the drugs before the party or at the venue.
Shraddha Kapoor was also once questioned by the NCB: In 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau called Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in the case of drugs that came to the fore during the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress had reportedly admitted to attending the success party of 'Chhichhore' at Sushant’s Pawana guesthouse, but denied using any kind of drugs.