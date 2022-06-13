Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? Shakti Kapoor reacts to son’s alleged drug consumption

Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, was detained by the Bengaluru police on Sunday night in a drug case.

Image: Siddhanth Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been taken into custody after a raid at a rave party in Bengaluru. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor's brother's name is among six people who allegedly consumed drugs. The 37-year-old actor has featured in films like 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Jazbaa' and the crime-thriller web series 'Bhaukaal'.

Siddhant Kapoor is also an actor just like his father Shakti Kapoor and sister Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has also worked as an assistant director in many Bollywood films such as the 2007 comedy 'Dhol', the 2007 horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', the 2006 comedy murder mystery 'Bhagam Bhag' and the 2006 comedy-drama 'Chup Chup Ke'. He marked his acting debut with Sanjay Gupta's film 'Shootout at Wadala' (2013) and then appeared in Anurag Kashyap's thriller film 'Ugly' (2014). Siddhanth is also a DJ and plays at parties across the country.