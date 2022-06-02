(Pictures) Kim Kardashian (41) confesses to having the best SEX of her life with Pete Davidson (28)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been grabbing headlines for a long time, and the IT couple's love affair has been turning the town red.
     

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been generating headlines for a long time, and the IT couple's love affair has been turning the town red. Following their performance on Saturday Night Live on October 21, the two began dating.
     

    Kim has finally revealed the truth about their relationship on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as their fan base continues to grow. Kim has now revealed the story of how she met Pete, claiming that she was not searching for love at the time and was simply DTF.
     

    Image: Insta story

    Kim revealed how she and Pete met and how they had to kiss each other once on a Saturday Night Live show when talking about how they met. Kim went ahead with it, thinking she had to try something different. Kim's after-parties of SNL are pretty famous. And hence, she hoped Pete would come too. However, her hopes shattered when Pete didn't turn up. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Kim Kardashian decided to make the first move after a couple of days. She also reached out to the staff, asked for Pete's number, and texted him. On this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim told Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian about the NSFW advice she received about turning 40 when she slyly suggested the “SNL” star (Pete) is giving her the good stuff.

    Image: Getty Images

    “When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life,” Kim shared. “And grandma kept telling me, ’40 is the best sex,’ and I was like ‘OK. I’m ready.’ “And so far…,” Kim said, winking and laughing to her sisters’ delight.

    Kim stated that she only wanted to re-enter the dating scene and was not searching for love. The reality TV star was going through a divorce with Kanye West. Kim claimed to be Down To F**k (DTF) and had heard about Big Dick Energy (BDE). Kim said, “I wasn’t even thinking like, oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,” she says. “I was just thinking, Heard about this BDE, need to get out there... I was just basically DTF." 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    For the uninitiated, Pete Davidson's alleged BDE has had a long-standing reputation in the business. His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande wrote a not-so-subtle tweet about his '10 inches,' which fuelled curiosity.

    Image: Getty Images

    On the other hand, Kanye West 'didn't survive much longer' in Kim Kardashian's life! Kim's opinion and attitude regarding Pete and their relationship altered after spending time with him. Megan Fox was instrumental in bringing it all together.
     

    While Kim doesn't go into as much depth with precise measurements, she says that she and Pete have the greatest sex she's ever had. Also Read: Did Gerard Pique cheat on Shakira; couple on the verge of separation? Details here

    Kim Kardashian's fans and followers were pleased when she shared some adorable clips of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Instagram. In a video released to the social media site by The Kardashians star, the duo can be seen kissing. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

