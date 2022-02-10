Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner Scott Disick has always shared a close bond with Khloe Kardashian. Disick’s recent comment on Khloe’s post has got her fans wanting to date Kourtney’s ex-lover.

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had ended their relationship; Kourtney’s now engaged to Blink182 drummer Travis Barker. Despite their split, Disick continues to comment on Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram posts.

The Kardashian - Jenner sisters are very active on their social media accounts; often posting pictures from their photoshoots. On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian posted a photograph of hers in chocolate brown outfit from sister Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMs. Her post has been flooded with comments from celebrities and followers alike, including Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick.

In no time, Scott Disick commented on mother of one, Khloe Kardashian's post with ""Looking 2 fine" and afire emoji. Disick's comment grabbed instant attention of Khloe's followers who begged the two to date each other.

Fans wanting Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian's former lover Scott Disick – sounds a little messy, right? Yeah, that is what one of the users highlight too. "It will be messy and weird but damn just get together already," said one user.

Another user asked the two to “get together already” while one more user wrote about how these “but you guys should be together”.

