    Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 7:28 PM IST
    Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner Scott Disick has always shared a close bond with Khloe Kardashian. Disick’s recent comment on Khloe’s post has got her fans wanting to date Kourtney’s ex-lover.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had ended their relationship; Kourtney’s now engaged to Blink182 drummer Travis Barker. Despite their split, Disick continues to comment on Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram posts.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    The Kardashian - Jenner sisters are very active on their social media accounts; often posting pictures from their photoshoots. On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian posted a photograph of hers in chocolate brown outfit from sister Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMs. Her post has been flooded with comments from celebrities and followers alike, including Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    In no time, Scott Disick commented on mother of one, Khloe Kardashian’s post with “"Looking 2 fine" and afire emoji. Disick’s comment grabbed instant attention of Khloe’s followers who begged the two to date each other.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Fans wanting Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s former lover Scott Disick – sounds a little messy, right? Yeah, that is what one of the users highlight too. "It will be messy and weird but damn just get together already," said one user.

    ALSO READ: Are fans accusing Khloe Kardashian of dodging the racism scandal by sharing daughter's pictures? Read details

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Another user asked the two to “get together already” while one more user wrote about how these “but you guys should be together”.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    There was another section of Khloe Kardashian’s followers who found Scott Disick’s comment ‘inappropriate’. However, most of the followers appreciated the friendship between Khloe and Disick even after the latter’s split with Kourtney Kardashian. They also asked Khloe and Disick to do a podcast together.

