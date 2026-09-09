Singer Zanai Bhosle paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, the legendary Asha Bhosle, on her 93rd birth anniversary, calling her 'immortal'. A special tribute song 'Asha Forever', composed by AR Rahman, was unveiled by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Singer Zanai Bhosle has offered a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, the legendary Asha Bhosle, on her 93rd birth anniversary. In an Instagram post, Zanai noted how her grandmother continues to remain immortal through her voice and wrote, “Happy birthday Ashaai.. on this particular birthday you have shown me that you are immortal.. You live with US through your voice and you live with ME through your love and wisdom. This song is your gift to us with which you part but your voice shall remain till the end of time. Happy 93!! I love you.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DdDT4krDCng/

Referring to the special song unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she added, “Just FYI I love the lyrics in this part because you taught me how to be a diva, and malika of all time. You were and so I became. okay bye, talk to you in my dreams now, enjoy your birthday.”

Tribute Song 'Asha Forever' Unveiled

The musical tribute was unveiled at an event in Mumbai, bringing together prominent personalities from Maharashtra’s political and cultural spheres to honour the enduring legacy of one of India’s most celebrated voices. CM Fadnavis unveiled the song in the presence of music maestro AR Rahman, state Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar and Zanai Bhosle. https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2097386600858849652 Maharashtra CM shared details about the tribute song on X, saying, "Asha Tai’s Divine Voice Will Live ‘Forever’! On the birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee, late Asha Bhosle, composer A. R. Rahman has created the beautiful tribute, Asha Forever.”

An Enduring Legacy

Asha Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, and her career spanned several decades. She is widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music. Her distinctive voice and ability to perform across genres earned her a lasting place in the country’s musical history. Bhosle passed away in December 2025. (ANI)