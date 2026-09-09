Drishyam 3 Box Office Forecast: Drishyam 3 is expected to make a massive start at the box office, with the Ajay Devgn-led franchise potentially collecting Rs. 50-60 crore nett on its opening day

The Drishyam franchise is returning with its third instalment at a time when established franchises and popular intellectual properties are dominating the box office. Given the strong brand recall of the series, Drishyam 3 is expected to open on a huge note.

Early trade expectations suggest that the film could collect around Rs. 50-60 crore nett in India on its first day. If the audience response and advance bookings are strong, the film could even find itself in the race for one of the biggest opening days in Bollywood.

Why Drishyam 3 Has A Strong Box Office Advantage

The biggest strength of Drishyam 3 is undoubtedly the franchise itself. The first film, despite being only an average success initially, developed impressive legs at the box office and built a strong audience following over time.

The second instalment took things to another level. Released in the post-pandemic theatrical recovery phase, Drishyam 2 emerged as one of the early blockbusters of the period and further strengthened the franchise's commercial value. That success has created considerable anticipation around the third film.

No Remake Factor Could Work In Drishyam 3's Favour

One major difference this time is that Drishyam 3 is an original Hindi story rather than a remake of the Malayalam film.

The first two Hindi films were adaptations of the Malayalam originals. While that did not stop Drishyam 2 from becoming a blockbuster, the remake factor may have placed some limitations on its potential, particularly at a time when remakes have increasingly struggled to generate the same theatrical excitement. Drishyam 3 does not have that hurdle.

The film can therefore be marketed entirely as a fresh chapter in the Hindi franchise, without audiences already knowing the story from another-language version.

Malayalam Drishyam 3's Reception May Not Be A Problem

Another interesting factor is the reception of the Malayalam third instalment. Unlike the first two films, the third chapter did not receive the same level of universal acclaim.

For the Hindi version, however, this may not necessarily prove to be a disadvantage. Since the Hindi film is an original story and not a direct remake, its box-office performance will largely depend on how effectively the new narrative connects with its own audience.

This gives the makers an opportunity to create a fresh theatrical experience while retaining the familiar Drishyam brand.

National Holiday Could Push Drishyam 3 Towards An Opening-Day Record

The release date could provide another major boost to Drishyam 3. Arriving on a national holiday gives the film a significant advantage, particularly on its first day.

A holiday release combined with a popular franchise, strong star power and high audience familiarity can create the perfect conditions for a major opening.

The film could therefore find itself challenging existing opening-day records. However, whether it actually manages to set a new benchmark could depend on its performance in smaller centres.

Why The Genre Could Prevent A Record-Breaking Opening

Despite the enormous popularity of the franchise, Drishyam 3 belongs to the thriller/crime-drama space. Unlike action spectacles, mass entertainers or large-scale event films, this genre traditionally has a slightly lower ceiling in some smaller centres. That could ultimately be the difference between a massive opening and an outright record-breaking one.

Nevertheless, even if the film falls short of the record, a Rs. 50-60 crore nett opening would still represent a phenomenal start.

Drishyam 3 Has The Ingredients For A Box Office Storm

With Ajay Devgn returning to one of his most popular characters, the strength of the Drishyam brand and the advantage of a national holiday release, expectations are naturally high.

The absence of the remake factor also gives Drishyam 3 an additional advantage over its predecessors. If the film manages to generate strong audience word-of-mouth, its opening could be followed by an equally impressive run over the first weekend.

For now, a Rs. 50-60 crore nett opening looks like a realistic target, but given the franchise's popularity, the possibility of Drishyam 3 going even higher cannot be ruled out.