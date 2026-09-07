Bigg Boss Kannada 13:Gagan vs Manju, Sparks Fly on Day 1 With an Open Challenge
The Bigg Boss Kannada 13 house is already on fire! On the very first day, a task led to a massive showdown between contestants Gagan Chinnappa and Manjunath.
Bigg Boss Kannada!
The Bigg Boss Kannada 13 house saw fireworks right from the start. A major fight broke out on day one between two contestants: Gagan Chinnappa, famous as Ram from the 'Seetharama' serial, and Manjunath, a commoner who entered the house after shaving half his head for a task called 'Agniparikshe'.
The Task That Lit the Fuse
So, what caused this big fight? It all started with a task from Bigg Boss. The contestants were asked to kick out a 'passenger' they didn't like on the very first day. This nomination process is what lit the fuse between Gagan and Manjunath.
Manju vs. Gagan
During the task, Manjunath said some nasty things to Gagan. Gagan shot back, warning him not to talk too much. But Manjunath didn't back down. He replied that he loves to 'urso' (provoke or 'burn' others) and that there's a special kind of fun in it.
Heated Clash Between the Two
The argument quickly turned into a full-blown clash. Manjunath dramatically declared, "Dhaga Dhaga Dhaga... I get a real kick out of provoking people!" This dialogue instantly became the highlight of their fight.
Did Manjunath Really Provoke? Did Gagan Get Provoked?
Colors Kannada, the channel airing the show, quickly shared a promo of the fight. They used a catchy caption for it: "Is it true Manjunath provoked? Is it a lie that Gagan got provoked?" This just added more fuel to the fire online.
Viral on Social Media
Manjunath's 'Dhagadhagadhaga' dialogue has exploded on social media. Fans are already calling him 'Dhaga Dhaga Dhaga' from day one! Looks like the show has successfully grabbed everyone's attention right from the get-go.
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