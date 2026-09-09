Actor Shreyas Talpade lauded 'Hanuman Ansh' as a 'miracle' for its success, stating it touched people's hearts. He backed the call to make it tax-free in Maharashtra for wider reach. The film is based on the life of Neeb Karori Baba.

Actor Shreyas Talpade is full of praise for Vishal Chaturvedi’s latest release ‘Hanuman Ansh’, describing the film’s success as a “miracle”. Speaking to the media, the actor explained how films become successful only when they are able to touch the hearts of the people, calling ‘Hanuman Ansh’ one of them. “Stories should touch people's hearts and only then will they start doing business. I think Hanuman Ansh is one such story that has touched people's hearts. (2:09) People are able to relate to it and thus it is working well at the box office. The film started doing business in the third or fourth week. It is a miracle in itself,” Talpade said.

Talpade Backs Tax-Free Demand

Reacting to the demands to make ‘Hanuman Ansh’ tax-free in Maharashtra, the actor voiced his support and said that more people will be able to watch the film. “I see no harm in that. If people like a movie and it is made tax-free, it will reach a wider audience. More people will watch it and appreciate it. It’s simple,” he added.

'We Have Enjoyed All Festivals Together'

Shreyas Talpade, during the media interaction, also addressed the ongoing row over the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to bar Muslims from Navratri events. “We have been enjoying all festivals together for so many years... I have always enjoyed every festival to the fullest, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Meanwhile, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been garnering widespread praise from across the nation, with celebrities and political figures lauding the film’s message. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.

A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.

The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026.