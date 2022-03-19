Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in bright pink beachwear which she posted a few days ago. Did, Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham like her pics? Read this

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Vicky and Katrina never posted images of themselves together before their marriage as it was kept hush- hush from the public. However, since their wedding, they have posted cute photos of one other on social media.



And pictures from their festive festivities - whether it's Christmas, Lohri, or Holi – are even more memorable because they're doing so for the first time since their December wedding.

The Kaushals loves their babu, Katrina Kaif a lot. They often see comments or likes on their bahu's social media posts. A few days ago, Katrina treated her over 62 million Instagram followers with photos from a beachwear shoot. Her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal, was the cutest ever as he liked her pictures.

Vicky Kaushal’s father and Katrina Kaif's father-in-law Sham Kaushal didn’t comment but liked bahu’s hot photos. How adorable is that! ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023