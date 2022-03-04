Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

The first teaser of Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released on Friday morning. Along with the film’s teaser, the makers have also announced the release date.

The wait for the official release date announcement of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is finally over! Fans of Bollywood’s Bhai have not been keeping calm ever since the makers of the film dropped the first teaser of the film on Friday, on social media.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to release on Eid 2023. The festival of Eid holds very special importance in Salman Khan’s life and it is no surprise that the makers have decided to release it on April 21, 2023. ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha got married secretly? Here’s the truth

The release date was announced along with a teaser of the film. The minute-long teaser begins with showing Katrina Kaif practising her attacking and self defencing skills with a few men. While she is talking learning about correcting her posture at the time of attacking an enemy, Salman Khan’s shown sleeping by the side and his face covered with a cloth as the theme song of ‘Tiger’ plays in the background.

“Your turn,” says Katrina to Salman in the teaser, and that is when he gets up, removing the piece of cloth. She then asks him “ready?” to which he says, “Tiger’s always ready."

The teaser video was also shared by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on their respective social media accounts. “Tiger and Zoya are back again”, wrote Katrina Kaif in her Instagram post while sharing the film’s teaser. ALSO READ: Why is Salman Khan not married yet? Answer is not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina; read this

