    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    The first teaser of Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released on Friday morning. Along with the film’s teaser, the makers have also announced the release date.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    The wait for the official release date announcement of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is finally over! Fans of Bollywood’s Bhai have not been keeping calm ever since the makers of the film dropped the first teaser of the film on Friday, on social media.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to release on Eid 2023. The festival of Eid holds very special importance in Salman Khan’s life and it is no surprise that the makers have decided to release it on April 21, 2023.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    The release date was announced along with a teaser of the film. The minute-long teaser begins with showing Katrina Kaif practising her attacking and self defencing skills with a few men. While she is talking learning about correcting her posture at the time of attacking an enemy, Salman Khan’s shown sleeping by the side and his face covered with a cloth as the theme song of ‘Tiger’ plays in the background.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    “Your turn,” says Katrina to Salman in the teaser, and that is when he gets up, removing the piece of cloth. She then asks him “ready?” to which he says, “Tiger’s always ready."

    Image: Still from the teaser

    The teaser video was also shared by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on their respective social media accounts. “Tiger and Zoya are back again”, wrote Katrina Kaif in her Instagram post while sharing the film’s teaser.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the action-thriller ‘Tiger’ franchise based on the love story and patriotism of a spy couple - an Indian spy (played by Salman Khan) and a Pakistani spy (played by Katrina Kaif). The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger' was directed by Kabir Khan while the sequel ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

