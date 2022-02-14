Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentine’s Day 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day after marriage, but away from each other.

Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Among the many recently married Bollywood couples who are celebrating Valentine’s Day, the day of love, for the first time after the marriage, are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Bollywood’s this Jodi has been showing a lot of PDA on social media ever since their marriage in December, last year. Their frequent ‘adorable pictures are contrary to how tight-lipped they were before they officially became Mr and Mrs Kaushal. But, we are not complaining! On Valentine’s Day also, the couple shared some lovely pictures with one another to wish each other on the day of love. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif put up three pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal. In the post, she spoke about how she misses having romantic dinner with Vicky, given that she is out for the shooting of a film while Vicky is presently in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

“We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoticon to it. Vicky Kaushal, the romantic Punjabi Munda that he is, commented on the picture calling Katrina his “valentine for life”. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

In one of the pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen pulling Katrina Kaif into a warm hug while in another he lovingly plants a kiss on her forehead. The newest love birds of Bollywood garnered many heart emoticons and ‘awws’ for their lovely pictures. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics

Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram