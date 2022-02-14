  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentine’s Day 2022

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day after marriage, but away from each other.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentines Day 2022 drb

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Among the many recently married Bollywood couples who are celebrating Valentine’s Day, the day of love, for the first time after the marriage, are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Bollywood’s this Jodi has been showing a lot of PDA on social media ever since their marriage in December, last year. Their frequent ‘adorable pictures are contrary to how tight-lipped they were before they officially became Mr and Mrs Kaushal. But, we are not complaining! On Valentine’s Day also, the couple shared some lovely pictures with one another to wish each other on the day of love.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentines Day 2022 drb

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif put up three pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal. In the post, she spoke about how she misses having romantic dinner with Vicky, given that she is out for the shooting of a film while Vicky is presently in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentines Day 2022 drb

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoticon to it. Vicky Kaushal, the romantic Punjabi Munda that he is, commented on the picture calling Katrina his “valentine for life”.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentines Day 2022 drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    In one of the pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen pulling Katrina Kaif into a warm hug while in another he lovingly plants a kiss on her forehead. The newest love birds of Bollywood garnered many heart emoticons and ‘awws’ for their lovely pictures.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Katrina Kaif misses having romantic dinner with Vicky Kaushal on Valentines Day 2022 drb

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Not just Katrina Kaif but Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In the photograph, Vicky and Katrina are seen wearing white as Katrina lovingly looks at Vicky while he captures the selfie. “With you, everyday is a day of love,” wrote Vicky, in the caption.

    ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao' RCB

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao'

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    UK's Royal Mint issues £2 coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup (PHOTOS)

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India gcw

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 15-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 15

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon