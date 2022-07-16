Katrina Kaif Birthday: Luxury cars, properties, assets and more; check out her net worth

Katrina Kaif has turned a year older as she celebrates her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16. While the actress rang in the celebrations in the Maldives with hubby Vicky Kaushal, take a look at her net worth and more.

Katrina Kaif, one of the glamorous actresses of Bollywood, is celebrating her 39th birthday today, on Saturday, July 16. Katrina marked her Bollywood debut in the year 2003. The actress did many superhit films over the years and has gone on to become one of the leading ladies in the Hindi film industry. Let us tell you today how many crores of property the actress has. Over all these years of her career, Katrina has become one of the most successful actresses, and her net worth will blow your mind!

Katrina Kaif personal life and Bollywood debut: Katrina was born on July 16, 1983, in Hong Kong. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with the film 'Boom' which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover. At that time Katrina did not even know how to speak Hindi properly. But despite this, she learned to speak Hindi, due to which today she is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Katrina has a huge fan following today, and along with this, the actress achieved a good position on the strength of her hard work.

Katrina Kaif salary: Katrina has done many super hit films in her film career so far, through which the actress has earned a lot. As per the reports, the actress reportedly has a net worth of about Rs 306 crores. The actress charges around Rs 10 crore for a film. Apart from this, Katrina also charges a whopping sum for the advertisements and brand commercials that she shoots.

Katrina Kaif car collection: Katrina is fond of expensive vehicles. Talking about her car collection, she has quite a few expensive cars, reportedly. These include Land Rover, Range Rover, Vogue, Audi Q7, Mercedes ML 350 and Audi Q5.

Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday with Vicky Kaushal: Katrina, who is celebrating her first birthday since her marriage, is celebrating it in the Maldives. She jetted off from the city on her birthday eve with her hubby.

