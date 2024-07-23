Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode?

Anil Kapoor's show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, has received a lot of attention since its premiere. According to various estimates, the high-octane drama has had 42 percent more views in the last three weeks, surpassing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2, and this may only provide an idea of the level of interest that BB OTT 3 has generated among the viewers. The show highlighted Armaan Malik's polygamous marriage. We now have information about the YouTuber's fee in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik fee per episode

Armaan Malik earns Rs. 2 lakh per episode, or Rs. 14 lakh weekly. Now, if we compute his current income on Bigg Boss OTT 3, it is more than Rs. 50 lakh, making the YouTuber one of the show's highest-paid players.

Armaan Malik is a school dropout

Armaan Malik began his job as a mechanic, and the YouTuber's mother was concerned that he would never marry because he had not finished his studies. For those who don't know, Armaan once fled his house after failing to pass class eight on two occasions. But he returned and was beaten by his father.

Armaan Malik's Net worth

Armaan Malik is one of India's wealthiest YouTubers, with a net worth of approximately Rs. 200-300 crore. The moment he entered the show, it drew a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. There is no disputing that Armaan's participation in such a large platform will undoubtedly lead to a significant advancement in his career.

Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 consists of Sana Makbul, Nazey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Saiketan Rao, Shivani Kumari and Ranvir Shorey. The Anil Kapoor-hosted show will have its grand premiere in 2 weeks.

