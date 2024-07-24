Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jasmin Bhasin returns to work days after corneal damage; reveals eyes after removing shades [WATCH]

    Actress Jasmin Bhasin is recovering from corneal damage caused by a contact lens mishap in Delhi. Despite the injury, she was seen at the airport looking cheerful and ready to work. Jasmin visited a Mumbai hospital for treatment, supported by her boyfriend Aly Goni, who shared an update on Instagram. Jasmin spoke about the incident and her difficult recovery, thanking Aly for his support during this time

    Jasmin Bhasin returns to work days after corneal damage; reveals eyes after removing shades [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Actress Jasmin Bhasin is on the mend after suffering corneal damage from a contact lens incident earlier this week in Delhi. On Wednesday, she was spotted at the airport, looking vibrant in a pink and blue shirt and trousers combo. When approached by photographers about her recovery, Jasmin briefly removed her sunglasses, showing one eye slightly smaller than the other, and gave a thumbs up, assuring everyone that she was feeling fine. Despite the mishap, Jasmin was back at work shortly after, beaming as she departed the city.

    The former Bigg Boss contestant visited a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon for treatment of her corneal damage. Aly Goni, her actor-boyfriend, posted a picture on Instagram showing Jasmin undergoing tests, providing relief to fans who had been concerned about her condition, even though he did not add any caption.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image

    Jasmin explained to Bombay Times that the incident occurred in Delhi while she was preparing to attend an event on July 17. She mentioned that her eyes began to hurt when she put in her contact lenses, leading to the corneal damage that severely impacted her vision.

    ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film is all set to release on THIS date; read details

    On Monday, Jasmin shared on Instagram that the past few days had been “extremely difficult” due to the corneal damage. She spoke about the pain she endured and expressed her gratitude to Aly Goni for his support during this tough period.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film is all set to release on THIS date; read details RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film is all set to release on THIS date; read details

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children vkp

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode? RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode?

    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says RKK

    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says

    Recent Stories

    Weather update: Delhi and Noida hit by rain, more expected; IMD predicts more showers today AJR

    Weather update: Delhi and Noida hit by rain, more expected; IMD predicts more showers today

    Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 24 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 24 city-wise rates

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts on july 24 2024 anr

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 24: Price of 10 gm FALLS post Budget ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 24: Price of 10 gm FALLS post Budget

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon