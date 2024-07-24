Jasmin Bhasin returns to work days after corneal damage; reveals eyes after removing shades [WATCH]

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is recovering from corneal damage caused by a contact lens mishap in Delhi. Despite the injury, she was seen at the airport looking cheerful and ready to work. Jasmin visited a Mumbai hospital for treatment, supported by her boyfriend Aly Goni, who shared an update on Instagram. Jasmin spoke about the incident and her difficult recovery, thanking Aly for his support during this time

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is on the mend after suffering corneal damage from a contact lens incident earlier this week in Delhi. On Wednesday, she was spotted at the airport, looking vibrant in a pink and blue shirt and trousers combo. When approached by photographers about her recovery, Jasmin briefly removed her sunglasses, showing one eye slightly smaller than the other, and gave a thumbs up, assuring everyone that she was feeling fine. Despite the mishap, Jasmin was back at work shortly after, beaming as she departed the city.

The former Bigg Boss contestant visited a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon for treatment of her corneal damage. Aly Goni, her actor-boyfriend, posted a picture on Instagram showing Jasmin undergoing tests, providing relief to fans who had been concerned about her condition, even though he did not add any caption.

Jasmin explained to Bombay Times that the incident occurred in Delhi while she was preparing to attend an event on July 17. She mentioned that her eyes began to hurt when she put in her contact lenses, leading to the corneal damage that severely impacted her vision.

On Monday, Jasmin shared on Instagram that the past few days had been “extremely difficult” due to the corneal damage. She spoke about the pain she endured and expressed her gratitude to Aly Goni for his support during this tough period.

