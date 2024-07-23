NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children

Priyank Kanoongo, Chief of NCPCR, has summoned Netflix India's Vice President Monica Shergill and Policy Head Ambika Khurana over concerns about explicit content accessible to minors. A complaint by Uday Mahurkar alleges that Netflix streams highly graphic material, potentially violating the POCSO Act 2012. The executives are required to appear before the Commission on July 29.

The NCPCR has taken a significant step by issuing summons to two senior Netflix India executives: Monica Shergill, Vice President, and Ambika Khurana, Policy Head. This action follows a complaint alleging that the platform hosts highly explicit content that is accessible to children.



The complaint, filed by Uday Mahurkar of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, accuses Netflix of featuring extremely graphic material. The notice, made public by the Commission, claims that Netflix streams content showing explicit sexual activities and nudity. This includes scenes of sexual acts between various combinations of individuals and disturbing scenes involving unusual sexual content.



According to the NCPCR notice, the complaint asserts that such explicit content is easily accessible to minors on Netflix. This, the notice argues, violates Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. This section criminalizes the showing of pornographic material to children with sexual intent.

Netflix India has been ordered to send their representatives to the Commission’s office on July 29 at 3 p.m. to explain the situation. At this time, it remains unclear which specific shows or movies are under scrutiny, as Netflix offers a diverse range of global content.

