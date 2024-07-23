Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children

    Priyank Kanoongo, Chief of NCPCR, has summoned Netflix India's Vice President Monica Shergill and Policy Head Ambika Khurana over concerns about explicit content accessible to minors. A complaint by Uday Mahurkar alleges that Netflix streams highly graphic material, potentially violating the POCSO Act 2012. The executives are required to appear before the Commission on July 29.

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Priyank Kanoongo, Chief of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has summoned Netflix India’s Vice President and Policy Head to address concerns about explicit content accessible to minors. They are required to appear before the Commission on July 29.

    The NCPCR has taken a significant step by issuing summons to two senior Netflix India executives: Monica Shergill, Vice President, and Ambika Khurana, Policy Head. This action follows a complaint alleging that the platform hosts highly explicit content that is accessible to children.

    Cobra Kai Season 6: 7 reasons to watch THIS Netflix show

    The complaint, filed by Uday Mahurkar of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, accuses Netflix of featuring extremely graphic material. The notice, made public by the Commission, claims that Netflix streams content showing explicit sexual activities and nudity. This includes scenes of sexual acts between various combinations of individuals and disturbing scenes involving unusual sexual content.

    Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film

    According to the NCPCR notice, the complaint asserts that such explicit content is easily accessible to minors on Netflix. This, the notice argues, violates Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. This section criminalizes the showing of pornographic material to children with sexual intent.

    Netflix India has been ordered to send their representatives to the Commission’s office on July 29 at 3 p.m. to explain the situation. At this time, it remains unclear which specific shows or movies are under scrutiny, as Netflix offers a diverse range of global content.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 exam, cites impact on 24 lakh students snt

    No ReNEET: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 exam

    Union Budget 2024: Defense expenditure up by 4.72%, domestic procurements get major share AJR

    Union Budget 2024: Defence expenditure up by 4.72%, domestic procurements get major share

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal response on Budget anr

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal

    Union Budget 2024: Congress dismisses FM Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals as 'copycat' moves AJR

    Union Budget 2024: Congress dismisses FM Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals as 'copycat' moves

    Union Budget 2024: Memes trend as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar get mega financial aid; Read on ATG

    Union Budget 2024: Memes trend as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar get mega financial aid; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024 buzz: Volunteers excited, local discontent over transport fares, half-empty hotels & more snt

    Paris Olympics 2024 buzz: Volunteers excited, local discontent over transport fares, half-empty hotels & more

    Supreme Court refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 exam, cites impact on 24 lakh students snt

    No ReNEET: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 exam

    Gold as investment: 7 good reasons to own Gold RBA EAI

    Gold as investment: 7 good reasons to own Gold

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas

    Influencer Sarah Sarosh recreates Radhika Merchant's Toga party dress in just Rs 7000 RKK

    Influencer Sarah Sarosh recreates Radhika Merchant's Toga party dress in just Rs 7000

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon