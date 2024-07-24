Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image

    Vijay Deverakonda's photos from the VD12 set have leaked, revealing his rugged look. Producers request fans not to share the images, as 60% of the film is complete. VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, features Vijay as a spy

    Vijay Deverakonda's looks from upcoming film 'VD21' leaks online; producers request fans to not share image
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda, the south superstar is currently engrossed in filming his upcoming movie, tentatively titled VD12. Although the actor has been maintaining a low profile to keep his appearance a secret, some photos from the VD12 set have leaked online, revealing his look. These images, which have gone viral on X, show Vijay sporting a rugged style. Following the leak, the film’s producer issued a statement urging fans not to share the photos.

    In one image, Vijay Deverakonda is seen riding pillion on a bike along a beach. In another, he looks directly into the camera while filming a scene that appears to be set during a village festival. In both pictures, he sports cropped hair and a beard.

    Reacting to the viral photos, the producers of the film, Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments, posted a plea on X, asking fans not to circulate the leaked images. They mentioned that the team is diligently working in Sri Lanka and has completed 60% of the film. They emphasized their request to keep Vijay’s look a surprise until the official reveal.

    "Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka," the statement read.

    "For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps, preserving the first look for a red-hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement. Coming very soon!" they added.

    ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film is all set to release on THIS date; read details

    In VD12, Vijay Deverakonda portrays a spy. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, saw its initial shoot in Visakhapatnam before the crew moved to Sri Lanka. The release date of the much awaited has not yet been revealed.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 8:33 AM IST
