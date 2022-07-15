Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot's new motion poster; check out

    The much-awaited motion poster of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ was released on Friday. The film stars actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar in lead roles.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    The year 2022 will see a hoard of horror comedy films knocking the theatres. After the grand success of Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the audience is now eyeing the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’, starring actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar. 

    ‘Phone Bhoot’ is still a couple of months away from its theatrical release. However, the makers of the film, on Friday, released the motion poster on social media. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared the motion poster of the movie and wrote: “Bhooton ki duniya se not out. #PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you from 7th October onwards. #EkBhayaanakComedy”

    The same motion poster was also shared by Katrina Kaif on her social media accounts. It teases the looks of Katrina, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, wherein both the boys are seen seated on each corner of a sofa along with skeletons. It then teases Katrina’s look as she appears to sit in between the boys. Jackie Shroff’s look, however, has not yet been revealed.

    Early this week on Monday, the makers of ‘Phone Bhoot’ has released a small teaser of this film, which was scary to watch, but at the same time, was bone-tickling as well. Along with the teasers, the makers had also released the official logo of the film, after which the excitement of the audience about the film increased further.

    Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and stars actors Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on October 7.

