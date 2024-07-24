Janhvi Kapoor's nose job was done by THIS Hollywood favourite doctor?

Entertainment
Dr. Raj Kanodia, a surgeon in Hollywood, is renowned for his expertise in closed scarless rhinoplasty, earning him the title 'King of Closed Scarless Rhinoplasty' on Instagram
Having worked with the Kardashians for years, Dr. Kanodia's reputation in the cosmetic surgery world is well-established, enhancing his fame and credibility in the industry
Rumors have swirled around Janhvi Kapoor undergoing rhinoplasty, allegedly performed by Dr. Kanodia. This speculation has been fueled by Dr. Kanodia's recent social media activity
Over the years, Janhvi Kapoor has faced online trolling for allegedly altering her appearance before her film debut, with many attributing these changes to cosmetic surgery
Dr. Kanodia's recent Instagram posts have added fuel to the rumors about Janhvi Kapoor's rhinoplasty, intensifying discussions about her alleged cosmetic procedures
Dr. Kanodia attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where he shared his experiences and photos on Instagram
In his Instagram post, Dr. Kanodia shared pictures with prominent personalities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Shah Rukh Khan, and the Kardashian sisters