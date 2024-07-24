Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's nose job was done by THIS Hollywood favourite doctor?

Dr. Raj Kanodia, a surgeon in Hollywood, is renowned for his expertise in closed scarless rhinoplasty, earning him the title 'King of Closed Scarless Rhinoplasty' on Instagram

Connection with the Kardashians

Having worked with the Kardashians for years, Dr. Kanodia's reputation in the cosmetic surgery world is well-established, enhancing his fame and credibility in the industry

Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumored Rhinoplasty

Rumors have swirled around Janhvi Kapoor undergoing rhinoplasty, allegedly performed by Dr. Kanodia. This speculation has been fueled by Dr. Kanodia's recent social media activity

Janhvi Kapoor’s Online Trolling

Over the years, Janhvi Kapoor has faced online trolling for allegedly altering her appearance before her film debut, with many attributing these changes to cosmetic surgery

Social Media Activity Sparks Rumors

Dr. Kanodia's recent Instagram posts have added fuel to the rumors about Janhvi Kapoor's rhinoplasty, intensifying discussions about her alleged cosmetic procedures

Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Dr. Kanodia attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where he shared his experiences and photos on Instagram

Star-Studded Instagram Post

In his Instagram post, Dr. Kanodia shared pictures with prominent personalities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Shah Rukh Khan, and the Kardashian sisters

