    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film is all set to release on THIS date; read details

    Pushpa 2: The Rule was supposed to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. But now, according to the latest reports, Allu Arjun's next big film is set to release on its scheduled date amid delay rumours.
     

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film is all set to release on THIS date; read details
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick, has generated a lot of buzz. As one of the year's most anticipated action thrillers, it has been a regular topic in news owing to its uncertain release schedule. In the middle of this conjecture, the filmmakers have revealed the release date, along with a clip of the 'Pushpa Pushpa song'. On Tuesday, Pushpa's official X (previously Twitter) account published an IMDB article promoting Allu Arjun's film as the year's most awaited release. The caption on the repost read, “#ThaggedheLe #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

    Meanwhile, Telugu actor Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar may not be on good terms if the rumours are to be believed. Rumours circulate that Allu Arjun is upset with Sukumar, which may have caused a delay in screening. Fans speculate that the National Award-winning actor and the filmmaker had a falling out after they observed Allu Arjun on an aircraft on a family vacation but without his Pushpa appearance.

    Fans cited claims that the film is slated to conclude in August. Given the timetable, Allu Arjun should have kept his lengthy beard. However, in a viral video on X, the actor was seen boarding a flight with a new gorgeous appearance. Despite the new beard style, his hairdo stayed the same as in Pushpa. It's also likely that the crew is considering a different design for a certain section of the film.

    The footage has sparked conjecture that the director and the actor disagreed. According to Desi Martini, industry sources believe Allu Arjun is furious about the 'unscheduled filming breaks.' Trimming his beard appears to be his method of 'showing his discontent' with the extended production schedule. However, News18 Showsha was unable to corroborate these accusations.

    Meanwhile, a source told the Deccan Chronicle earlier this month that the filmmaker intends to complete the filming schedule on August 31. "The action-adventure will be wrapped up in 60 days, and the last day of shooting will most likely be August 31," a source informed the newspaper. "The team is working round the clock to meet up with a new and challenging deadline," a source told me.

    "It puts pressure on the filmmaker, who refuses to compromise and plans to give his all. He has to take a break since he is supervising three units filming in separate locations and racing against the clock to finish the action adventure," the insider explained. 

    Pushpa 2: The Rule was anticipated to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. 

