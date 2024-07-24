Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a major Hindu festival honouring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the deity of knowledge and wealth. Devotees commemorate the occasion with dedication and zeal, hoping for Lord Ganesha's blessings to help them overcome obstacles and bring wealth into their life. Every month, this auspicious day is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha).



Read on to learn more about the date, time, puja procedures, importance, and wishes for Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date:

This year, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi will take place on July 24. It occurs every month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, with each Sankashti Chaturthi having a distinct name and meaning.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Puja timings

The puja muhurat for Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is the most auspicious time to execute the ceremony. The Chaturthi Tithi (4th day of the lunar fortnight) begins at 7:30 AM on July 24, 2024 and ends at 4:39 AM on July 25, 2024. The best time for the Ganesh Puja is usually in the evening, when the moon is visible in the sky. The moon will rise on Sankashti day at 08:57 PM.

Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

Preparation: Devotees clean their houses and create an altar for Lord Ganesha. A portrait or statue of Lord Ganesha is put on the altar, adorned with flowers and lighted by lamps.

Puja (worship): The puja consists of presenting flowers, fruits, and sweets to Lord Ganesha. Special prayers and mantras are sung, and the Ganesh Ashtakshara Mantra, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah," is repeated.

Many adherents fast on this day. The fast is often broken after the puja, and some people serve Lord Ganesha a special feast.

Modaks, which are delicious dumplings, are a popular sacrifice to Lord Ganesha. Preparing and serving these sweets is a significant component of the ceremony.

Moon Sighting: Seeing the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi is considered fortunate. Devotees frequently look at the moon through a sieve and pray to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and assure success in their undertakings.

Significance of Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant festival in Hindu culture. It is said that keeping this fast and doing the puja on this day aids in overcoming obstacles and reaching personal and professional objectives. The event is also an opportunity to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for knowledge, prosperity, and success in all aspects of life.

Celebrating Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi with dedication and faith is thought to bring good luck and eliminate any hurdles to one's success. The event is a wonderful opportunity to thank Lord Ganesha and ask his guidance for a bright and successful life.

