Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more

    Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Find out the date and details of Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024, including the puja muhurat, rituals, and significance. Learn how to commemorate this auspicious day with dedication.

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a major Hindu festival honouring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the deity of knowledge and wealth. Devotees commemorate the occasion with dedication and zeal, hoping for Lord Ganesha's blessings to help them overcome obstacles and bring wealth into their life. Every month, this auspicious day is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha).

    Read on to learn more about the date, time, puja procedures, importance, and wishes for Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024.

    Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date:
    This year, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi will take place on July 24. It occurs every month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, with each Sankashti Chaturthi having a distinct name and meaning.

    Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Puja timings
    The puja muhurat for Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is the most auspicious time to execute the ceremony. The Chaturthi Tithi (4th day of the lunar fortnight) begins at 7:30 AM on July 24, 2024 and ends at 4:39 AM on July 25, 2024. The best time for the Ganesh Puja is usually in the evening, when the moon is visible in the sky. The moon will rise on Sankashti day at 08:57 PM.

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more RBA

    Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024: Rituals and Celebrations
    Preparation: Devotees clean their houses and create an altar for Lord Ganesha. A portrait or statue of Lord Ganesha is put on the altar, adorned with flowers and lighted by lamps.
    Puja (worship): The puja consists of presenting flowers, fruits, and sweets to Lord Ganesha. Special prayers and mantras are sung, and the Ganesh Ashtakshara Mantra, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah," is repeated.
    Many adherents fast on this day. The fast is often broken after the puja, and some people serve Lord Ganesha a special feast.
    Modaks, which are delicious dumplings, are a popular sacrifice to Lord Ganesha. Preparing and serving these sweets is a significant component of the ceremony.
    Moon Sighting: Seeing the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi is considered fortunate. Devotees frequently look at the moon through a sieve and pray to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and assure success in their undertakings.

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more RBA

    Significance of Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi
    Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant festival in Hindu culture. It is said that keeping this fast and doing the puja on this day aids in overcoming obstacles and reaching personal and professional objectives. The event is also an opportunity to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for knowledge, prosperity, and success in all aspects of life.

    Celebrating Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi with dedication and faith is thought to bring good luck and eliminate any hurdles to one's success. The event is a wonderful opportunity to thank Lord Ganesha and ask his guidance for a bright and successful life.

    Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes 
    1. May Lord Ganesha bless you on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    2. Wishing you prosperity on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    3. Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! May your life be filled with joy. 
    4. May this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 bring you good health! 
    5. Celebrate this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 with devotion! 
    6. Wishing you success on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    7. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    8. Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! May your wishes come true. 
    9. May you be blessed with happiness on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    10. Wishing you peace on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    11. Celebrate this day with joy! Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    12. May Lord Ganesha's blessings be with you on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    13. Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! Stay blessed. 
    14. Wishing you a joyful Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    15. May your life be filled with love on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    16. Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! May you find peace. 
    17. Celebrate with devotion! Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    18. Wishing you good fortune on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    19. May Lord Ganesha bless your family on this Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024! 
    20. Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi2024! Enjoy the festivities.
     

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check you daily horoscope: July 24, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: July 24, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for July 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Fashion for office wear: Here are some fresh ideas to revamp your wardrobe RBA

    Fashion for office wear: Here are some fresh ideas to revamp your wardrobe

    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri, 6 fasting food recipes for Sawan

    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri, 6 fasting food recipes for Sawan

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out RBA

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    Recent Stories

    Ankola landslide Kerala lorry driver Arjun family appeals high court against Karnataka government over slow search vkp

    Ankola landslide: Missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun's family moves HC against K'taka govt over slow ops

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Check first prize winner Rs 1 crore winning ticket number anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Bengaluru Bihar based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition anr

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition

    Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight; check details AJR

    Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight; check details

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon