Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ankola landslide: Missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun's family moves HC against K'taka govt over slow ops

    Arjun's family, alleging delays and unscientific search methods, has approached the High Court against the Kerala state government after the Ankola Shirur hill collapse. Despite extensive joint operations involving advanced equipment and multiple agencies, no trace of Arjun's lorry has been found. The search now focuses on the river, with additional machinery expected tomorrow.

    Ankola landslide Kerala lorry driver Arjun family appeals high court against Karnataka government over slow search vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    The family of Arjun, a missing lorry driver from Kerala, has approached the High Court against the state government, alleging delays and unscientific methods in the search operation following the Ankola Shirur hill collapse. Arjun's lorry's GPS location was found at the crash site, yet his family claims that the rescue efforts have been inadequate. 

    The High Court has requested a detailed report from the state government regarding the incident. Additionally, the central government has sought a report on the actions taken so far. A High Court hearing on the case is scheduled for tomorrow.

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

    A massive joint operation is underway in Shirur, involving forces from both Karnataka and Kerala. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Navy, Kerala Rapid Response Team (KRT), and other special experts are conducting the search and clearing operations. Significant progress has been made in clearing soil from the Shirur site and searching the Gangavali River.

    Advanced equipment, including radar from Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Army radar, and Navy sonar, is being utilized in the search efforts. Heavy machinery, such as a Hitachi excavator from Hubli, is clearing soil up to 60 feet. Despite the extensive efforts, no trace of Arjun's lorry has been found even after clearing 70-80% of the soil at the hill site, prompting the search to focus on the river.

    Karnataka: Army says Kerala native Arjun and his lorry not under landslide debris; signal traced to river bank

    Ankola MLA Satish Sail stated that while the operation is nearing completion, the lorry has not been found near the hill and is likely beside the river. Additional machinery, including a Pokeline machine from Gokak, is expected to aid tomorrow's search within the river. Sail appealed to the people of Kerala for cooperation instead of filing cases, emphasizing that the district administration is also assisting in the operation.

    As the search continues, the focus remains on finding Arjun, who is believed to be trapped along with his lorry and other missing individuals, including Jagannath and Lokesh.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Bihar based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas

    Karnataka: 30-year-old man killed over alleged layout dispute in Dharwad vkp

    Karnataka: 30-year-old man killed over alleged layout dispute in Dharwad

    Kannada serial Nethravathi actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife case filed in Bengaluru vkp

    Kannada serial 'Nethravathi' actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife; case filed in Bengaluru

    Valmiki Corporation scam ED officials seek High Court quashing of FIR filed by Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru vkp

    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED officials seek HC quashing of FIR filed by Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more RBA

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Check first prize winner Rs 1 crore winning ticket number anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Bengaluru Bihar based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition anr

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition

    Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight; check details AJR

    Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight; check details

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon