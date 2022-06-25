Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, actors who received expensive gifts for stellar performance

    First Published Jun 25, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    T-Series’s Bhushan Kumar gifted India’s first McLaren GT to Kartik Aaryan for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Here is a list of a few actors who were showered with expensive gifts for their great performances in movies.

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    A lot goes behind making a film – from money to time, efforts and emotions. And when a film finds its success amidst the audience and at the box office, there is no better return for every single person who is associated with it. However, it is mostly the makers who are the happiest, given that they have not only been able to recover the filmmaking cost, but also made good profits out it. There are also times when makers or co-stars are left so impressed with an actor’s performance that they want to express their love and gratitude by showering the said actor with expensive, swanky and luxurious gifts. Here is a list of actors who were pampered with such gifts; take a lot:

    Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

    Bhushan Kumar to Kartik Aaryan: Looking at the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which continues to be on a roll at the box office even after five weeks of its release, had a special gift arranged for Kartik Aaryan. The T-Series owner who produced the horror-comedy, gifted Kartik India’s first McLaren GT.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif: When Katrina Kaif did a dance number in Agneepath, ‘Chikni Chameli’, Karan Johar was left so impressed with her dance that he reportedly decided to gift her a flashy red Ferrari. Now, who would mind a gift like that?

    Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma: The ‘Chakda Xpress’ actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. After this, she went on to do another film– Jab Tak Hain Jaan. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan once gifted a swanky Audi RS5 to Anushka.

    Image: PR Agency

    Kamal Haasan to Suriya: One of the highlights of Kamal Haasan’s recently released film Vikram, was the cameo performance of Suriya. The actor did not charge a single penny for his guest appearance. He played the character of ‘Rolex’. And thus, after the film’s success at the box office, Kamal Haasan gifted a Rolex watch worth Rs 47 lakh to Suriya. Isn’t that a sweet gesture?

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Salman Khan to Jacqueline: It is a known fact that Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are very good friends. And it is no surprise either that Salman loves to pamper his friends with expensive gifts and his paintings. As per reports, after Jacqueline’s performance in Kick, he was left so impressed with her that he decided to gift a painting worth Rs 2.5 crores.

    Image: Official film poster

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra to Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Eklavya’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan, may not have been a hit. However, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s excitement to have Big B on board was so much that he gifted him with an expensive Rolls Royce car, costing roughly Rs 3 to Rs 5 crore.

