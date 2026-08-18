Alia Bhatt has given fans a peek into her cherished family memories, sharing a series of unseen photographs featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor. The actress’ latest Instagram carousel captures candid moments from what appears to be an earlier sunny getaway.

The eight-picture carousel opens with a heartwarming photograph of Alia, Ranbir and Raha enjoying a boat ride. The family is photographed from behind, with little Raha sitting between her parents as they look out at the sea.

Ranbir, dressed casually in a cap, can be seen stretching his arm behind Alia, while the actress sits beside their daughter. The picture keeps Raha’s face away from the camera, reflecting the couple’s continued efforts to protect their daughter’s privacy.

Another intimate frame shows Alia cuddling Raha, with her eyes closed and only the little girl’s hand visible. Alia captioned the post, “good old days, cuddles and all ”, suggesting the pictures were taken some time ago. Bikini Selfie, Eclipse And A Sleeping Cat The carousel also includes a mirror selfie of Alia wearing a white bikini top with a lace cover-up. Other snapshots feature a partial solar eclipse seen through tree branches, the interiors of an old chapel or church, and a sleeping tabby cat.

Alia also paired the photo dump with Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song, adding to its nostalgic holiday vibe.

Alia And Ranbir Keep Raha’s Privacy Intact Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed Raha in November that year. After keeping her away from the spotlight initially, the couple introduced her to the paparazzi in December 2023.

Since then, Raha has occasionally been spotted with her parents, but Alia and Ranbir continue to remain selective about sharing her pictures publicly.