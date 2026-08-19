Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad regarding a betting app promotion case. She is one of 21 celebrities booked in the matter, which includes names like Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda.

FIR Against 21 Celebrities

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning allegedly in connection with an ongoing investigation in a betting app promotion case. In the visuals, Nidhhi was seen arriving at the ED office in Hyderabad, where she was escorted inside the premises with police security. This came months after the actress also appeared before the CID in Hyderabad in the matter. She was earlier served a notice for the inquiry.

As the investigation into the promotion of illegal betting apps remains underway, 21 celebrities have been booked by authorities so far. Last year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against several celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, lodged on March 19 last year, alleges a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

The police report listed several celebrities and influencers who are accused of allegedly promoting illegal gambling apps, including: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagella, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan and many others.

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Regulation

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, earlier this month, said it will list the pleas for final hearing seeking strict regulation of online and offline betting Apps. (ANI)