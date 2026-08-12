Karisma Kapoor, 52, Stuns With Her Ageless New Look; See Her Latest Photos
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is making headlines with her new look, and everyone's saying she looks so young! Even at 52, she's managed to surprise everyone with her amazing fitness and super stylish blazer-and-skirt look.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
करिष्मा कपूरचं किती आहे वय, स्टाईलमधून दिसून आल सौंदर्य
Karisma Kapoor continues to look stunning as she gets older. Her style files show a great deal of variety, and she always gets it right.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Ageless and how!
In these viral photos, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor looks incredibly young and fit. Her strong physique is clearly visible, making everyone wonder about her fitness routine.
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Image Credit : Instagram
So stunning!
For the event, Karisma Kapoor picked a very elegant and modern outfit. She looked absolutely stunning in this blazer and skirt combination.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Diva is here
Bollywood's 'Lolo' kept her look simple. She styled her outfit with minimal jewellery and light makeup. A half-ponytail and her lovely smile were all she needed to complete the look.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Timeless beauty
Karisma's beauty is truly timeless, and age is clearly not a factor for her. She proves this time and again with her impeccable sense of style.
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Image Credit : Instagram
How old is she!
Can you believe it? Karisma Kapoor is currently 52 years old. Despite her age, she looks absolutely beautiful, and her fitness is evident from her toned physique.
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