Kamal Haasan's Vikram: 7 reasons to buy tickets for Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's movie

There are 7 reasons why Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' should only be seen in cinemas. Vikram's trailer, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahahd Faasil, only promises action, action, and more action.

The film 'Vikram,' starring Kamal Haasan, has grabbed everyone's curiosity and is set to hit theatres this week. The action thriller has occupied a record number of screens throughout the world, indicating that it is on course to smash box office records. The film has numerous well-known actors in supporting parts, like Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, and Chemban Vinod, which adds to the picture's impact.



Take a look at seven reasons why Kamal Haasan's next film "Vikram" should only be viewed in theatres.

Kamal Haasan's new avatar: In 'Vikram,' Kamal Haasan is said to portray a retired officer, and he will be seen in full-on action mode. In the film, Kamal Haasan will also appear in high-octane action sequences, making it ideal for those waiting to see him in a packed action drama. Even though his character in the film has no link to the actor's 1986 picture of the same name, it will bring back memories for movie fans.

Vijay Sethupathi as a villain: Vijay Sethupathi portrays the antagonist in the film, and his role is unlike anything he's done before. For his part, the actor has adopted a new rustic style. Vijay Sethupathi is anticipated to put up a good fight, and his bout with Kamal Haasan will undoubtedly light up the big screens.

Fahadh Faasil: Thanks to his outstanding performance in 'Super Delux,' Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has gradually become a darling of Tamil audiences. The excellent actor plays a pivotal role in the film, and his character will be important in propelling it forward.

Lokesh Kanagaraj: The filmmaker is a huge Kamal Haasan fan, and his partnership with the actor has created a lot of buzz for the picture. The filmmaker has wowed audiences with his style of presentation, and the film is likely to do the same. He also made the film from the perspective of every Kamal Haasan fan, thus it will undoubtedly be enjoyable.



Anirudh Ravichander: 'Vikram' is Anirudh Ravichander's first film with Kamal Haasan, following the cancellation of 'Sabaash Naaidu' and the postponement of 'Indian 2'. Anirudh Ravichander is said to have created a particular tune for the film, which can be heard in theatres now! The popular composer has given his all for the picture, with the songs earning rave reviews, and the film's background music is likely to follow suit.



Thriller: Vikram's trailer promised nothing but action, action, and more action. Lokesh spent almost two months researching the firearms before putting them together in various forms and sizes. The stunt duo Anbu and Arivu choreograph the stunt scenes. We can be sure that the combat sequences will not disappoint us. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on