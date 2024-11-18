THESE top 6 zodiac signs to shine in December! Are you among them?

Top 6 Lucky Zodiac Signs in December : As some planets are in favorable positions during the last phase of 2024, let's see how these 6 zodiac signs will receive good results.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Top 6 Lucky Zodiac Signs in December

Top 6 Lucky Zodiac Signs in December: With 44 days left in 2024, certain zodiac signs will experience good fortune due to favorable planetary positions. These include Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces.

Virgo: December Zodiac Forecast

Virgo: With Jupiter, Mars, Sun, and Saturn well-placed, worries will fade. Enjoy work, anticipate a grand wedding, and see unfulfilled desires come true. New responsibilities, increased income, and enhanced respect are on the horizon.

Aries: December Zodiac Forecast

Aries: With Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus favorably positioned for the next 44 days, the coming months will be fortunate. Expect good news, promotions, and income increases. Legal matters will resolve, and outstanding debts will be recovered.

Capricorn: December Zodiac Forecast

Capricorn: With Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mercury, and Sun in favorable positions, long-awaited events will unfold. Happiness, family harmony, and income will increase. Expect greater fame, status, and business growth.

Cancer: December Zodiac Forecast

Cancer: With Moon, Ketu, Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter favorably aligned, the next month brings prosperity. Expect financial gains, political connections, booming business, family bliss, promotions, salary hikes, and travel opportunities, perhaps even a honeymoon.

Pisces: December Zodiac Forecast

Pisces: Venus, Sun, Jupiter, Mercury, and Mars are in your favor, boosting finances. Lending, not borrowing, will be the norm. Business will flourish, and this month marks a peak in your life. Court cases will favor you, and health will improve.

Scorpio: December Zodiac Forecast

Scorpio: With Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Sun, and Mercury favorably placed, good fortune abounds. Financial worries will dissipate, career advancement is likely, income will rise, and business will thrive. Disputes will resolve, bringing peace.

