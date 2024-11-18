'He can go wherever he wants': Arvind Kejriwal shrugs off Kailash Gahlot's defection

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of employing "dirty politics" to coerce Gahlot into switching sides. Singh alleged that Gahlot had been pressured through raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He can go wherever he wants': Arvind Kejriwal shrugs off Kailash Gahlot's defection AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Ahead of the Delhi elections, former Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered a political storm. Reacting to this, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Kailash Gahlot is a free man and can go wherever he wants."

On Monday (November 17), Gahlot officially joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. His move came just a day after he parted ways with the AAP, sparking sharp reactions from his former party.

'It pains deeply': Pawan Kalyan condemns deaths of two minor Hindu girls in Pakistan; check details

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of employing "dirty politics" to coerce Gahlot into switching sides. Singh alleged that Gahlot had been pressured through raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also claimed that Gahlot's defection followed a "script" written by the BJP.

"Modi's Washing Machine has been activated ahead of the Delhi elections, with leaders being 'cleansed' as they join the BJP," Singh quipped, taking a dig at the saffron party.

Addressing these accusations, Gahlot said that his decision to join the BJP was made independently. "This was not an easy decision for me. I have been with AAP since the days of the Anna Hazare movement. Some may think I acted under pressure, but I want to make it clear that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure," he said.

Indian Railways: Free train ticket perks like food, bedding, medical aid and more

Adding fuel to the controversy, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that Kejriwal's reaction to Gahlot's resignation was indicative of fear. "Why is Kejriwal not addressing the media directly? Is he afraid of what Gahlot might reveal?" Yadav asked.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Insects found in sambar served on Vande Bharat train, Railways slaps Rs 50,000 fine on catering firm dmn

Insects found in sambar served on Vande Bharat train, Railways slaps Rs 50,000 fine on catering firm

'Have you ever drunk milk of an unmarried girl': UP cop's alleged vulgar phone call being probed (LISTEN) shk

'Ever had unmarried woman's milk?': UP cop to injured soldier on vulgar phone call sparks probe (LISTEN)

Kolkata fire: Wow Momo outlet at Acropolis Mall catches fire, swift action prevents injuries (WATCH) AJR

Kolkata fire: Wow Momo outlet at Acropolis Mall catches fire, swift action prevents injuries (WATCH)

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts dmn

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts

Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails anr

Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails

Recent Stories

7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season NTI

7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return shk

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT RBA

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon