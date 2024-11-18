'He can go wherever he wants': Arvind Kejriwal shrugs off Kailash Gahlot's defection

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of employing "dirty politics" to coerce Gahlot into switching sides. Singh alleged that Gahlot had been pressured through raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ahead of the Delhi elections, former Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered a political storm. Reacting to this, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Kailash Gahlot is a free man and can go wherever he wants."

On Monday (November 17), Gahlot officially joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. His move came just a day after he parted ways with the AAP, sparking sharp reactions from his former party.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of employing "dirty politics" to coerce Gahlot into switching sides. Singh alleged that Gahlot had been pressured through raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also claimed that Gahlot's defection followed a "script" written by the BJP.

"Modi's Washing Machine has been activated ahead of the Delhi elections, with leaders being 'cleansed' as they join the BJP," Singh quipped, taking a dig at the saffron party.

Addressing these accusations, Gahlot said that his decision to join the BJP was made independently. "This was not an easy decision for me. I have been with AAP since the days of the Anna Hazare movement. Some may think I acted under pressure, but I want to make it clear that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure," he said.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that Kejriwal's reaction to Gahlot's resignation was indicative of fear. "Why is Kejriwal not addressing the media directly? Is he afraid of what Gahlot might reveal?" Yadav asked.

