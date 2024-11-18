'Was shattered...' When Nayanthara talked about her break-up with Prabhu Deva; here's what she said

The allegations that Prabhu Deva and Ramlath were more than "just good friends" with Nayanthara began to circulate not more than a few years after their marriage. The actress once talked about her breakup with Prabhu Deva saying, "We were not meant to be together, was shattered"

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Among all the love relationships that startled the southern cinema industry, the one involving southern beauty Nayanthara and renowned Tamil director Prabhu Deva was a pleasant surprise.

article_image2

Nayanthara

Prabhu Deva married Ramlath in 1995. Ramlath eventually changed her name to Latha. Though nothing is known about how they met, it is thought that Latha's dance history prompted them to ally. Latha was a Muslim who converted to Hinduism to marry Prabhu.

article_image3

Prabhu Deva

Rumours of Prabhu being more than 'simply close friends' with Nayanthara began to circulate only a few years after their marriage. While they first hesitated to embrace or deny their connection, the two eventually admitted to being in love.

article_image4

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara

While Nayanthara and Prabhu wanted to make their romance official, Latha was unwilling to let Prabhu abandon everything and go away so lightly. Latha filed various petitions, stating that Prabhu was failing to provide financial and emotional support to the family. She further stated that she would go on hunger strike if Prabhu divorced her. Many women's associations rallied to support Latha, branding Nayanthara as a 'home breaker'.

article_image5

prabhu deva - nayanthara

On July 2, 2010, Prabhu and Latha formally separated. However, just a year later, fissures appeared in Prabhu and Nayan's relationship. Soon, the pair called it quits. Talking about it, Nayanthara revealed her dismay that their romance had died unexpectedly, as well as her belief that the relationship would never end. 

article_image6

"When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working. I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time," Nayanthara told TOI.

