Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails

A Karnataka-registered lorry carrying a buffalo carcass was intercepted at Nadukani Churam. Locals and police intervened, suspecting the carcass was to be dumped in the area. Under police supervision, it was later buried on private land.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

Malappuram: An attempt to dump a buffalo carcass at Nadukani Churam was thwarted by locals and the police. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. the previous day. During a routine vehicle inspection by the Anamari Forest Checkpost staff, a Karnataka-registered lorry carrying the dead buffalo was intercepted. The authorities promptly informed the Vazhikkadavu Police. Following this, a police team led by SI O.K. Venu arrived at the scene and questioned the lorry's occupants.

The lorry occupants claimed they were transporting the buffalo carcass for burial in their hometown. However, suspicion arose that they intended to dump it in the churam, prompting local residents to intervene. The lorry was then detained at the forest check post. Later, under police supervision, the buffalo carcass was buried using a JCB on a private property in Munda.

The group had transported live cattle from Karnataka to the Kavanoor market via the Thamarassery Churam. Their plan was to dump the carcass in the churam and escape unnoticed. Similar incidents of dumping cattle carcasses at Nadukani Churam have been reported in the past. This has led to stricter vehicle inspections at border checkposts. The water from the streams in Nadukani Churam is a crucial resource for most residents of the Vazhikkadavu Panchayat, making such incidents a serious concern for public health and environmental safety.

