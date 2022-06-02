Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj or Major; which movie are people rushing to watch?

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has reportedly earned more than double of what Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj’s has earned in advance booking collection. Adivi Sesh’s Major is lagging behind in the race.

    Image: Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    With less than 24 hours for three big movie releases of the year to hit the theatres, the race at the box office has already begun. The month of June is most likely going to witness the biggest clash at the box office as Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ are all set for their theatrical release on Friday, June 3. Once again, a Bollywood film is competing against a South movie, in this case, with two South films.

    In the recent past, Bollywood films that opened against or around South movies, including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ failed to succeed at the box office. The same was being thought about his upcoming film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ too which will fight Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ at the box office.

    Image: Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh, Akshay Kumar/Instagram

    Looks like Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhiller-starrer will have to take a back seat because of Kamal Haasan’s film which also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fazil. The advance booking statistics have not turned out much in favour of Akshay Kumar as Kamal Haasan has taken a lead already. Adivi Sesh’s film lags behind in the race of advance booking.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: Leading the pack in the advance booking collection is Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram'. The multi-starrer film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj may also have Suriya in a cameo role. The action-packed film has so far earned Rs 10.35 crores from advance booking.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

    Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

    Samrat Prithviraj: Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this mega-budget historical drama will see Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in important roles apart from the lead pair of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. The advance booking of the film started five days before its release. So far, it has earned Rs 2.70 crores in the Hindi belt and a lakh each in Tamil and Telugu from the advance booking, taking the total of Rs 2.73 crores, approximately.

    ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj: These states have declared Akshay Kumar's film tax-free

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Major: Directed by Shashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' will trace the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The film stars Adivi Shesh, Sai Manjrekar, Shobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. In the race of the three films, ‘Major’ seems to be lagging behind in advance booking. The film has so far earned a total of Rs 2.50 crores, of which Rs 2.10 crores is from Telugu and Rs 40 lakhs from the Hindi version.

    ALSO READ: Major Box Office Prediction: Can Adivi Sesh win the race against superstars Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar?

