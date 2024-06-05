Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor delighted her fans with a series of social media posts, showcasing highlights from her eventful past week
Janhvi Kapoor captivated netizens by sharing glimpses of her exciting week. Her posts included a mix of photos and videos that left her followers in awe
Janhvi is set to make her South debut with Jr NTR’s Devara and Ram Charan’s untitled project. This significant step mirrors her late mother Sridevi's illustrious career
Praised for her versatile performances in the Hindi film industry, Janhvi has steadily built a reputation for herself. Her recent works continue to receive critical acclaim
Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya remains a hot topic. Though the couple hasn't officially announced their relationship, they are frequently seen together
Her much-anticipated film Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, recently hit theatres. The film's release added to the excitement of her eventful week
Janhvi attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s second pre-wedding ceremony, adding a touch of glamour to the star-studded event
Reflecting on her fun-filled weekend, Janhvi expressed her gratitude on social media. She shared moments from her European vacation and fan reactions to her latest movie