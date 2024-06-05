 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor delighted her fans with a series of social media posts, showcasing highlights from her eventful past week

Image credits: Instagram/JanhviKapoor

Social Media Highlights

Janhvi Kapoor captivated netizens by sharing glimpses of her exciting week. Her posts included a mix of photos and videos that left her followers in awe

South Industry Debut

Janhvi is set to make her South debut with Jr NTR’s Devara and Ram Charan’s untitled project. This significant step mirrors her late mother Sridevi's illustrious career

Versatile Performances

Praised for her versatile performances in the Hindi film industry, Janhvi has steadily built a reputation for herself. Her recent works continue to receive critical acclaim

Relationship Buzz

Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya remains a hot topic. Though the couple hasn't officially announced their relationship, they are frequently seen together

Movie Release

Her much-anticipated film Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, recently hit theatres. The film's release added to the excitement of her eventful week

Star-Studded Event

Janhvi attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s second pre-wedding ceremony, adding a touch of glamour to the star-studded event

Memorable Weekend

Reflecting on her fun-filled weekend, Janhvi expressed her gratitude on social media. She shared moments from her European vacation and fan reactions to her latest movie

