Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota under Maddock Films. Set against Kerala's backwaters, the film explores the love story of a North Indian man and a South Indian woman, blending cultures, comedy, and unexpected twists

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have announced their upcoming film Param Sundari, and the recently released motion poster has heightened the excitement among fans. Sidharth has begun shooting for the film in Kerala and shared a scenic photo on his Instagram stories to mark the start of the journey. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July this year.

The picture shared by Sidharth captures the stunning view of Kerala's backwaters. Along with the image, he added the caption, “Namaskaram Kerala,” expressing his admiration for the locale. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced under the Maddock Films banner. It narrates a love story between a North Indian man, played by Sidharth Malhotra, and a South Indian woman, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. The movie promises to be a heartwarming tale where two distinct worlds come together, with comedy, chaos, and unexpected twists adding depth to the story.

In an interview with Variety, producer Dinesh Vijan shared that the film evokes the charm of Mani Ratnam’s classics, comparing it to movies like Saathiya. He remarked that the music and Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of a South Indian character are intriguing, while Sidharth’s role as a North Delhi boy adds an interesting conflict. He hinted that the storyline includes modern, high-tech elements but dives deeper into a world reminiscent of Kantara.

The motion poster showcases Sidharth as a quintessential North Indian man and Janhvi in traditional South Indian attire, perfectly setting the tone for their characters. The accompanying caption highlighted the fusion of “North ka swag” and “South ki grace,” teasing the unique blend of cultures and emotions. The film, described as a love story full of sparks and surprises, is set to release on July 25, 2025, with Sidharth as Param and Janhvi as Sundari.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently debuted in the South Indian film industry with Devara – Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, will be returning to the big screen with Param Sundari. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Yodha.

