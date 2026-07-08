Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The bride stunned in a red Amit Aggarwal saree. The event was attended by Bollywood stars including Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Mumbai wedding reception turned into a star-studded evening, with several B-town celebrities arriving to bless the newlyweds and celebrate the special occasion. The reception saw many well-known faces from the film industry, including Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor.

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The Newlyweds' Ensembles

On their special day, the newlyweds looked every bit the picture of elegance in their traditional ensembles. While Rohan kept it classic in a black sherwani featuring an intricately embroidered bandhgala kurta paired with straight-fit tapered trousers, Anshula turned heads in a custom-designed Amit Aggarwal ensemble. The bride chose a striking sindoori red saree crafted from Banarasi brocade, which the designer reimagined into a sculptural corset silhouette. Blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary edge, the look made for a stunning bridal statement.

Star-Studded Guest List

Jackie once again stayed true to his love for nature by gifting the couple a large potted peace lily instead of the usual flower bouquet. Anshula was seen pleasantly surprised by the thoughtful gesture as she happily accepted the plant.

Veteran actress Rekha added elegance to the evening in a white and gold Kanjeevaram saree. She greeted Anshula and Rohan warmly and also showered blessings on the paparazzi waiting outside the venue.

Bobby Deol arrived in a classic black three-piece suit. While posing for photographers, the actor briefly lost his balance but quickly recovered and laughed off the light-hearted moment.

Janhvi Kapoor looked graceful in a shimmering lavender saree paired with traditional South Indian temple jewellery.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended the reception together and posed hand in hand for the cameras.

Varun Dhawan also marked his presence at the celebration.

Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a black and gold outfit featuring a shimmering bralette.

The Couple's Journey

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. They had shared the happy news with fans by posting pictures from the special moment. (ANI)