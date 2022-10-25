Is Kantara in trouble? Rishab Shetty's film accused of plagiarism by a famous Kerala music band

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, receiving excellent reviews and box office success, has recently run into trouble due to a controversy. The music band mentioned that Varaha Roopam's song from the film is reportedly copied from their song, Navarasam.

Thaikudam Bridge shared on Monday that they will sue the creators of Kantara for plagiarism. They did this via Instagram. The band claimed in their article that the crew had violated copyright rules by using their song, Navarasam, as the basis for Varaha Roopam.

Thaikudam Bridge shared a collage of the songs Navarasam and Varaha Roopam along with the following statement: "We want our listeners to be aware that "Kantara" is in no way connected to Thaikkudam Bridge. Because of the obvious auditory similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam," copyright rules are being flagrantly violated.



From our perspective, the distinction between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is clear and unmistakable, hence we will take legal action against the creative team in question. The film's creative team promotes the song as an original composition, and our ownership of the content has not been acknowledged."



The Kantara team has not yet responded to allegations of plagiarism, though. Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty have not yet responded to the plagiarism accusation. Kantara, which Rishab Shetty wrote and directed and in which he also performed the major part, is burning up the box office and is on pace to gross over Rs 200 crore.

