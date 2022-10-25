Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    After sharing a candid photo of Jeh Ali Khan acting out at a family photo shoot on Diwali, Kareena Kapoor has the Internet in uproar-take a look at the actress' Instagram post now 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yesterday marked the important celebration of Diwali for Indians throughout the world. Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of lights in style and have been sharing glimpses of their celebrations on social media. The well-known actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on Instagram, adhered to tradition and provided a sneak peek of her Diwali celebrations on her official account. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their boys Taimur and Jeh celebrated Diwali quietly at home.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bebo posted photos from her Diwali celebration at home on Instagram. While the men in her life were dressed in similar black kurta and white pyjama sets, the actress was seen wearing a stunning red attire.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following sharing a cute photo of Taimur and Jeh gazing out a window, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan posed for images that fit the frame.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the post's last image won fans and internet users' heart. She posted a photo in which she attempted to get a straightforward family photo of Saif and their son. Jeh, though, was not feeling it. He was observed sobbing while lying on the ground as the family attempted to strike a posture. Also Read: Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture where she is seen posing with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, while baby Jeh is seen lying on the floor, crying. “This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed,” reads Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post. 

    Jeh’s tantrum drew the most attention from several stars and fans. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Wishing u love light n luck …getting #jehjaan to pose!! 😘 Happy Diwali." Kareena’s cousin Zahan Kapoor added, “The last image is just tooooo good."

    Also Read: BUSTY pics: Janhvi Kapoor oozes hotness in sequin saree with plunging neckline blouse

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Alia-Ranbir to Nayanthara-Vignesh, Katrina -Vicky, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations

    Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look; users say, ‘MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban’-

    Who is Akshata Murty, daughter of India's billionaire & UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

    Zinedine Zidane on his next managerial stint- 'I'm not far away'

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

