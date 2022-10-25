Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo

After sharing a candid photo of Jeh Ali Khan acting out at a family photo shoot on Diwali, Kareena Kapoor has the Internet in uproar-take a look at the actress' Instagram post now

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Yesterday marked the important celebration of Diwali for Indians throughout the world. Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of lights in style and have been sharing glimpses of their celebrations on social media. The well-known actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on Instagram, adhered to tradition and provided a sneak peek of her Diwali celebrations on her official account. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their boys Taimur and Jeh celebrated Diwali quietly at home.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bebo posted photos from her Diwali celebration at home on Instagram. While the men in her life were dressed in similar black kurta and white pyjama sets, the actress was seen wearing a stunning red attire.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Following sharing a cute photo of Taimur and Jeh gazing out a window, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan posed for images that fit the frame.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, the post's last image won fans and internet users' heart. She posted a photo in which she attempted to get a straightforward family photo of Saif and their son. Jeh, though, was not feeling it. He was observed sobbing while lying on the ground as the family attempted to strike a posture. Also Read: Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

Photo Courtesy: Instagram