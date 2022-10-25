Kantara: 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty’s film-read report

A 45-year-old man passes away from a heart attack in Karnataka while watching Kantara. His family reportedly told news organisations that he was fine when he entered the theatre.

While there is already debate about whether the rituals and gods in Rishab Shetty's Kantara are representative of Hindu tradition or not, devastating news has emerged from the Mandya district of Karnataka. A man passed away while watching Kantara at a theatre.

The deceased was Rajasekhara, and he was watching Kantara at Venkateswara Theater in Nagamangala on Monday, October 24. He had gone to the morning show with his friends but started feeling chest pain during the movie's climax. He suffered a heart attack while walking out of the theatre, collapsed and breathed his last near the theatre.

Also Read: Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

Rajasekhar, 45, was a native of the Thuruvekere hamlet in Kunikenahalli. In Mysore, he was employed by a private university. According to statements made by his relatives to news organisations, he was completely OK when he entered the theatre to watch Kantara.



At the police station in Nagamangala, a case has been filed. In the meantime, Kantara has been released in all the other South Indian languages in addition to Hindi and has been doing great business in all languages after the phenomenal box office success of the original Kannada version.

Also Read: BUSTY pics: Janhvi Kapoor oozes hotness in sequin saree with plunging neckline blouse

The total domestic business from all the languages stands at Rs 170 crore while its overseas business stands at Rs 18 crore, taking the film’s total earnings to Rs 188 crore. This makes it the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, beating Yash-starrer KGF.