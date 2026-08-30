Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan reunited in Mumbai to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Dil Chahta Hai'. Farhan shared pictures from the star-studded event, which was also attended by Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and others.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar has shared heartwarming glimpses from the recent reunion of the critically acclaimed film 'Dil Chahta Hai' in Mumbai. In an Instagram post, Farhan shared a string of pictures from the event, showing him spending time with the team and the lead cast, including Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan.

"Somehow..25 years later..we still have a lot to say to each other," he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) The pictures show the actors interacting with the media, followed by other moments where they signed autographs, bonded over music, and shared interesting memories.

A Star-Studded Silver Jubilee

On Friday, the film's cast reunited in Mumbai to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Dil Chahta Hai'. The reunion was organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of the film's release.

Saif Ali Khan wore a black blazer at the event and donned sunglasses to complement his outfit. He posed with Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Dimple Kapadia and others for a group photo.

Farhan's wife, Shibani Dandekar, attended the event wearing a blue top and white bottoms. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar attended the silver jubilee celebrations in style.

The reunion was also attended by Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gajraj Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Shibani Dandekar and others who posed for the paps at the event, expressing their love for the silver jubilee celebrations of Dil Chahta Hai.

A Look Back at the Iconic Film

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film was a commercial hit at the box office in 2001. The film stars Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

The film was widely appreciated for its fresh storyline, performances and memorable music. It went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and developed a strong following, particularly among urban audiences. Shot across Mumbai and locations in Australia, 'Dil Chahta Hai' also stood out for its contemporary portrayal of friendship and relationships. (ANI)