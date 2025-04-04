Robert Downey Jr turns 60: Oppenheimer to Avengers: Endgame; 10 top rated movies of the actor

Read Full Gallery

Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his 60th birthday on April 4, 2025. The Hollywood actor, best known for his portrayal of Iron Man, has had a remarkable career, delivering several successful films. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at his ten highest-rated movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s finest actors, Robert Downey Jr. began his acting journey at the age of five and has since worked in over 70 films, taking on diverse roles across various genres. As he turns 60, here is a list of his ten highest-rated films based on Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Richard III (96%) Directed by Richard Loncraine, Richard III features Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Rivers. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Co-written by Richard Loncraine and Ian McKellen, the movie was released theatrically on December 29, 1995, and has received an approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. WATCH TRAILER HERE

Short Cuts (95%) In Short Cuts, a comedy-drama directed by Robert Altman, Robert Downey Jr. plays the role of Bill Bush. The film explores the interconnected lives of 22 characters and is based on nine short stories and a poem by Raymond Carver. The movie holds an approval rating of 95%.

Avengers: Endgame (94%) Directed by the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe), Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the third-highest-rated film of RDJ's career. He reprised his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in this Marvel Studios production, which has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Iron Man (94%) Jon Favreau’s Iron Man introduced Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. The film follows Tony Stark, who, after escaping captivity from a terrorist group, builds a mechanized suit of armor and becomes a superhero. The film enjoys a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Oppenheimer (93%) Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer saw Robert Downey Jr. take on the role of Lewis Strauss, a member of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Released on July 21, 2023, alongside Barbie, the film depicts the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, the film has an approval rating of 93%. Robert Downey Jr. also won the Oscar for the 'Best Supporting Actor' for this role. WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

Good Night, and Good Luck (93%) Directed by George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck is a historical drama in which Robert Downey Jr. portrays Joseph Wershba. The film, which also stars David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, and Jeff Daniels, holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%) In Jon Watts’ 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, Robert Downey Jr. reprised his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The film follows young Peter Parker as he learns to navigate his new identity as Spider-Man under the mentorship of Tony Stark. The movie has a 92% approval rating.

Marvel’s The Avengers (91%) Directed by Joss Whedon, Marvel’s The Avengers is the sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring Robert Downey Jr. alongside Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and others, the superhero film holds a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. WATCH THE TRAILER

Zodiac (90%) David Fincher’s Zodiac features Robert Downey Jr. as Paul Avery. Released in 2007, the film, written by James Vanderbilt, also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo. It has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Captain America: Civil War centers around the ideological conflict between Iron Man and Captain America regarding political oversight of the Avengers. Produced by Kevin Feige, the 2016 film has received a 90% approval rating.

