user
user icon

Robert Downey Jr turns 60: Oppenheimer to Avengers: Endgame; 10 top rated movies of the actor

Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his 60th birthday on April 4, 2025. The Hollywood actor, best known for his portrayal of Iron Man, has had a remarkable career, delivering several successful films. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at his ten highest-rated movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s finest actors, Robert Downey Jr. began his acting journey at the age of five and has since worked in over 70 films, taking on diverse roles across various genres. As he turns 60, here is a list of his ten highest-rated films based on Rotten Tomatoes scores.

article_image2

Richard III (96%)

Directed by Richard Loncraine, Richard III features Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Rivers. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Co-written by Richard Loncraine and Ian McKellen, the movie was released theatrically on December 29, 1995, and has received an approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

WATCH TRAILER HERE


article_image3

Short Cuts (95%)

In Short Cuts, a comedy-drama directed by Robert Altman, Robert Downey Jr. plays the role of Bill Bush. The film explores the interconnected lives of 22 characters and is based on nine short stories and a poem by Raymond Carver. The movie holds an approval rating of 95%.

article_image4

Avengers: Endgame (94%)

Directed by the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe), Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the third-highest-rated film of RDJ's career. He reprised his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in this Marvel Studios production, which has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

article_image5

Iron Man (94%)

Jon Favreau’s Iron Man introduced Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. The film follows Tony Stark, who, after escaping captivity from a terrorist group, builds a mechanized suit of armor and becomes a superhero. The film enjoys a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

article_image6

Oppenheimer (93%)

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer saw Robert Downey Jr. take on the role of Lewis Strauss, a member of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Released on July 21, 2023, alongside Barbie, the film depicts the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, the film has an approval rating of 93%. Robert Downey Jr. also won the Oscar for the 'Best Supporting Actor' for this role.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

article_image7

Good Night, and Good Luck (93%)

Directed by George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck is a historical drama in which Robert Downey Jr. portrays Joseph Wershba. The film, which also stars David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, and Jeff Daniels, holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

article_image8

Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%)

In Jon Watts’ 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, Robert Downey Jr. reprised his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The film follows young Peter Parker as he learns to navigate his new identity as Spider-Man under the mentorship of Tony Stark. The movie has a 92% approval rating.

article_image9

Marvel’s The Avengers (91%)

Directed by Joss Whedon, Marvel’s The Avengers is the sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring Robert Downey Jr. alongside Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and others, the superhero film holds a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

WATCH THE TRAILER

article_image10

Zodiac (90%)

David Fincher’s Zodiac features Robert Downey Jr. as Paul Avery. Released in 2007, the film, written by James Vanderbilt, also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo. It has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%.

article_image11

Captain America: Civil War (90%)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Captain America: Civil War centers around the ideological conflict between Iron Man and Captain America regarding political oversight of the Avengers. Produced by Kevin Feige, the 2016 film has received a 90% approval rating.

ALSO READ: Harrison Ford bows out of Oscars 2025 due to Shingles diagnosis

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan ATG

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Malaika Arora flaunts new tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' on her arm, shares pictures NTI

Malaika Arora flaunts new tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' on her arm, shares pictures

Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great NTI

Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great

WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41

WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 in Mumbai, leaving behind timeless legacy NTI

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 in Mumbai, leaving behind timeless legacy

Recent Stories

Jaiswal's sour relationship with Mumbai skipper Rahane prompted switch to Goa? Bag-kicking episode surfaces HRD

Jaiswal's sour relationship with Mumbai skipper Rahane prompted switch to Goa? Bag-kicking episode surfaces

Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls ddr

Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy anr

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy

No food, one toilet: 30 hours on, 265 Mumbai-bound flyers stuck in Turkey as their ordeal drags on (WATCH) shk

No food, one toilet: 30 hours on, 265 Mumbai-bound flyers stuck in Turkey as their ordeal drags on (WATCH)

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan ATG

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Recent Videos

Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Video Icon
'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Video Icon
'Kharge Sahab Bajao Tali': Ramdas Athawale's 'Humorous' Couplets Bring Smiles to Rajya Sabha MPs

'Kharge Sahab Bajao Tali': Ramdas Athawale's 'Humorous' Couplets Bring Smiles to Rajya Sabha MPs

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon