In recent years, a major element of Rhea's financial activities has been her clothing business; she founded, together with her brother Showik Chakraborty, the streetwear label Chapter 2 Drip.

The brand went online in August 2024 and then opened its first shop in Mumbai as part of its move into offline retail. In 2025, reports stated that Chapter 2 Drip had achieved a valuation of about ₹38–40 crore by the end of its first year.

It is important not to confuse the brand's valuation with Rhea's personal net worth since the former refers to the estimated value of the business and not to the amount of money that she personally owns.