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How Rich Is Rhea Chakraborty in 2026? Know Her Net Worth, Wealth, Properties, Business and Income Sources
Rhea Chakraborty has built her career across television, films, reality shows and entrepreneurship. However, there is no officially confirmed figure for her total net worth in 2026. Public estimates have varied considerably.
Rhea Chakraborty Net Worth 2026
Rhea Chakraborty has earned her living through work in television, movies, reality shows, and entrepreneurship. Nevertheless, there is no officially established figure for her total net worth in 2026. The figures published in the public domain have differed greatly.
Rhea Chakraborty Wealth
One 2024 report referencing CAKnowledge stated that her wealth was about ₹11 crore, whereas another 2024 report gave the amount as roughly ₹12.4 crore. These numbers must be regarded as estimates and not as verified financial statements.
From MTV VJ to Bollywood
Rhea started her career in entertainment as an MTV VJ before turning to filmmaking. She has acted in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Jalebi and Chehre. The money she has earned comes from her work on television and in acting projects.
She achieved early success at a very young age. Recently Rhea said that she had earned about ₹3 lakh when she was 17 and was working as an MTV VJ.
Chapter 2 Drip: Her Business Venture
In recent years, a major element of Rhea's financial activities has been her clothing business; she founded, together with her brother Showik Chakraborty, the streetwear label Chapter 2 Drip.
The brand went online in August 2024 and then opened its first shop in Mumbai as part of its move into offline retail. In 2025, reports stated that Chapter 2 Drip had achieved a valuation of about ₹38–40 crore by the end of its first year.
It is important not to confuse the brand's valuation with Rhea's personal net worth since the former refers to the estimated value of the business and not to the amount of money that she personally owns.
Rhea Chakraborty Income Sources
Rhea has previously earned her income from acting, making television appearances, giving brand endorsements, and doing other types of entertainment work. Opportunities for promotional collaborations are also available through her social media presence. Recently, her entrepreneurial venture has provided an additional possible source of income.
Properties and Lifestyle
Previous reports have stated that Rhea owns a house in Mumbai, one 2024 report suggesting that its value is about ₹85 lakh. Yet since detailed information regarding all of her properties is not readily available, any assertions about other properties should be regarded with caution.
A New Chapter in 2026
As her business interests have expanded and with her ongoing involvement in the entertainment industry, the course of Rhea Chakraborty's financial situation is changing. Instead of depending only on acting, she has entered entrepreneurship and has therefore made Chapter 2 Drip a significant part of her current career.
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